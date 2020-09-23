Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd. will emerge as major epi wafer market participants during 2020-2024

The epi wafer market is expected to grow by USD 2.29 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the epi wafer market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The epi wafer market will witness Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Epi Wafer Market Participants:

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

SHOWA DENKO K.K. operates its business under various segments such as petrochemicals, chemicals, electronics, inorganics, aluminum, and others. The company offers SiC epitaxial wafer.

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd. operates its business under the products segment. The company offers silicon Epi wafer, glass wafer, compound semiconductor wafer and others.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. has business operations under various segments, namely PVC/chlor-alkali, silicones, specialty chemicals, semiconductor silicon, electronics functional materials, and processing, trading specialized services. The company offers crystallized gallium phosphorus (GaP) and gallium arsenide (GaAs), and polished wafer

Epi Wafer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Epi Wafer is segmented as below:

Application LED semiconductors Power semiconductors MEMS-based devices Others

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The epi wafer market is driven by the easy availability of silicon. In addition, other factors such as an increase in the number of fabless semiconductor companies and M&As are expected to trigger epi wafer market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

