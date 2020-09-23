

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, was forced to return to a New Hampshire airport after a bird hit the aircraft as it took off Tuesday.



Pence was returning to the capital after attending an election campaign event at an airport hangar near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.



The bird hit the engine of the plane, which returned to the airport out of 'an abundance of caution,' according to the White House.



Pence and staff boarded a cargo plane to proceed their journey to Washington.



The White House said Pence was not injured in the incident.



Operations at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport was not affected.



'Earlier this evening Air Force 2 experienced a possible bird strike shortly after departure. Flight crew contacted the tower & returned to MHT safely. MHT rescue/firefighting were at staging areas per our response protocols. No impact to the airfield, we remain in full operation,' the Airport authorities said on Twitter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de