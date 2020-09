DJ REA Finance B.V.: Half yearly results

REA Finance B.V. (RE20) REA Finance B.V.: Half yearly results 23-Sep-2020 / 16:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. REA Finance B.V., Amsterdam HALF YEARLY REPORT 2020 Management herewith presents to the shareholder the half yearly report and condensed accounts of REA Finance B.V. (hereinafter the "Company") for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. General The Company is a private company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and acts as a finance company. The ultimate holding company is R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REAH"), London, United Kingdom. The REAH group is principally engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia and in the production of crude palm oil and by-products from fruit harvesting from its oil palms. Overview of activities At 1 January 2020 the Company had outstanding GBP30,852,000 8.75 per cent per annum guaranteed sterling notes 2020 (the "sterling notes"). At 1 January 2020 the Company also had a loan (the "loan") receivable from REAH of GBP31,327,000 bearing interest at 8.9283 per cent per annum and repayable on 20 August 2020. During the period under review the Company received interest on the loan from the Company to REAH and paid interest to the noteholders of the sterling notes. On 31 March 2020, a general meeting of holders of the sterling notes agreed proposals to extend the repayment date of the sterling notes to 31 August 2025. As consideration for this, the sterling notes are now repayable at GBP1.04 per GBP1.00 nominal on 31 August 2025 and REAH has issued to noteholders 4,010,760 warrants with each such warrant entitling the holder to subscribe, for a period of five years, one new ordinary share in the capital of REAH at a subscription price of GBP1.26 per share. As a consequence, the Company has agreed with REAH that the loan will be repayable on the same date. All other terms and conditions of the loan are unchanged. Results The net asset value of the Company as at 30 June 2020 amounts to GBP1,025,529 (30 June 2019: GBP981,941). The net result for the six month period ended 30 June 2020 is a profit of GBP13,056 (30 June 2019: GBP17,836). Going concern In the Financing and Outlook sections of the Interim management report included in the REAH Half yearly report 2020, it was stated as follows: "The group net indebtedness at 30 June 2020 of $199.7 million represents a reduction of some $8.1 million from the group net indebtedness at 31 December 2019 of $207.8 million. This reduction has been achieved by the combination of continued repayments of local bank borrowings and a fall in dollar terms of rupiah and sterling indebtedness as a result of both the rupiah and sterling weakening against the dollar. Since 30 June 2020, group indebtedness has been further reduced by $7.5 million representing the capitalisation as equity of DSN's 15 per cent share of loans to REA Kaltim (the balance of capitalised loans comprising loans from the company to REA Kaltim, the capitalisation of which does not affect group indebtedness). Moreover, since 30 June 2020 the rupiah has weakened and currently stands at Rp 14,844 = $1. At that level, the Indonesian bank indebtedness at 30 June 2020 would have been reduced in dollar terms by some $4.2 million. As noted under "Results" above, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months to 30 June 2020 amounted to $11.2 million which was insufficient to cover interest payments of $9.8 million, the outflow on investing activities of $9.4 million and the repayments of bank loans. The shortfall was funded from a combination of related party loans, pre-sale advances from customers and supplier credit with the major component of such funding provided by customers keen to secure supplies of CPO and CPKO as industry stocks diminish. Pre-sale advances from customers entail forward commitments of CPO and CPKO on the basis that pricing is fixed at the time of delivery by reference to prices then prevailing. Provided that current higher CPO and CPKO prices and good crops continue, the group believes it will be able progressively to reduce to normal levels the extended credit secured from suppliers and customers while continuing to meet its other commitments. However, reliance on such credit can restrict the group's operational flexibility and leave it with little reserve against another downturn in its cash flows. Accordingly, the group is continuing financing discussions with its Indonesian bankers, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. The logistics of such discussions have been and continue to be complicated by Covid-19 restrictions in Jakarta which means that the discussions are taking longer than expected. Following advice from the bank not to seek a restructuring of existing group loans, the group has reverted to applying for new loans from the bank to be drawn down over 2020 and 2021 in amounts broadly equivalent to the repayments to be made to the bank in respect of the group's existing loans. Notwithstanding the logistical challenges, this application has now reached an advanced stage and the bank remains supportive of REA Kaltim and its subsidiaries. While CPO consumption is likely to remain restrained and may even decline in the very short term, the long term growth trend is likely to be resumed before long. Production and stock levels across the industry are generally expected to continue to be impacted by lower yields as a consequence of reduced fertiliser applications by some producers, slower growth in mature plantings and increasing age profiles due to a lack of replanting, as well as constraints on the availability of labour. This bodes well for future prices and the directors, therefore, look forward to a more positive outlook as cash flows improve." In the Going concern section of the REAH Half yearly report 2020, it was stated as follows: "Since publication of the 2019 annual report, CPO prices have seen some recovery from $525 per tonne to $750 per tonne, the cost saving and efficiency measures implemented in 2019 have positively impacted financial performance in 2020 to date (and should continue to do so) and the group's operating performance has remained sound, with the Covid-19 pandemic so far having had minimal impact on the operations. As noted under "Financing" in the Interim management report, negotiations with the group's Indonesian bankers, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, have been progressing, albeit slowly owing to logistical consequences of Covid-19. Discussions are now at an advanced stage and the bank remains supportive of REA Kaltim and its subsidiaries. The group's net indebtedness reduced over the six months to 30 June 2020 and has subsequently continued to reduce. The group has been able to achieve such reduction by funding its cash flow requirements from improved operating cashflows, and increased credit from suppliers and customers. Provided that current higher CPO and CPKO prices and good crops continue, the group believes that, even without new additional bank facilities, it will be able progressively to reduce such extended credit to normal levels while continuing to meet its other commitments. Palm oil cultivation continues to be categorised as an essential industry by the Indonesian government. Subject to any further disruption wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, provided that the recent recovery in CPO prices is sustained and the group's operating performance continues to be maintained, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company will be able to continue its operations and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of twelve months from the date of approval of the accompanying financial statements and they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing those statements." Risks and uncertainties The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company relate to the due performance by REAH of its obligations under the loan agreement with the Company. Any shortfall in performance would impact negatively on the Company's ability to meet its obligations to the holders of the sterling notes. The exposure of the Company to the sterling noteholders in the event of any shortfall in the collection of the loan to REAH is limited by: * the guarantee given by REAH and R.E.A. Services Limited ("REAS"), a subsidiary company of REAH incorporated in the United Kingdom, in favour of the noteholders; and * the Limited Recourse Agreement dated 29 November 2010 and made between the Company, REAH and REAS (the "LRA"). The LRA reflects the intention of the parties thereto that the Company, in relation to its financing activities, should (i) meet the minimum risk requirements of article 8c, paragraph 2, of the Dutch Corporate Income Tax Act and (ii) not be exposed to risk in excess of the Minimum Risk Amount ("MRA"). For these purposes the MRA is 1 per cent of the aggregate amounts outstanding under the loan agreement between the Company and REAH. In relation to point (i) above, the Company's capital and reserves as at 31 December 2018 and as at 31 December 2019 complied with the minimum risk requirements of article 8c, paragraph 2, of the Dutch Corporate Income Tax Act. In addition, pursuant to the LRA, REAH and REAS limited their rights of recourse against the Company in respect of any calls upon their guarantee of the 2020 sterling notes. Further details of risks and uncertainties were set out on page 6 of the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"), a copy of which is available on REAH's website at www.rea.co.uk [1]. To date there has been no subsequent change in the principal risks and

