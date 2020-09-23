VIP-Media: The Leading Expert In Creating A Successful Vape Business: Saadiq Daya Shares His Secrets Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Smoking can have disastrous effects not only to the smoker, but also to the people around them. Loss of teeth, cancer, and other devastating ailments can all be caused by smoking. Saadiq Daya is on a mission to help spread the word about vaping to quit smoking and provide a safer outlet for people who want to enjoy the smoking feel without all the bad effects. Three brothers, Saadiq, Khizer and Saabir got the idea back in summer of 2014, got together and started brainstorming on the concept of the company. They started vaping to quit smoking. By the end of 2014 the brand was released; they were joined by Ashraf Khan, and together they have created one of the most successful Eliquid brands in Canada

"I originally came from an accounting background. I was a smoker who used vaping to help me quit. We started the business in 2014 to help others achieve the same success that we had had using vaping to get away from cigarettes. In addition, We wanted to be pioneers in the industry by providing more flavors and a larger amount of variety in the vaping world. Flavor and selection is everything when it comes to transitioning; people deserve a second chance." Saadiq states.

At the time that they got into the vaping industry, it had just started taking off. Ashraf was introduced to his fellow creators, the three brothers, after knowing them from his tax consultant background. He invested a little money and joined them in the fall of 2014 before the launch of the brand. The business, VanGo Vapes, was one of the first in the industry, and kept ahead by investing in research and development to stay ahead of the curve. Innovation with both flavors, as well as software has helped VanGo create numerous award winning combinations, as well as stay ahead of the curve in terms of compliance, tracking, and efficiency.

"I saw vaping as a new thing that had huge potential due to its success with helping us quit smoking. Smoking directly affects us and those around us - we've understood the consequences and that vaping was the alternative to help quit." Saadiq explains.

For him, mindset is what helped him get ahead so early on in the business world. In all business worlds, there is fluctuation and trends that either severely help or hurt a certain company or industry. Saadiq says that a good mindset can help you get through anything if you stay positive and push ahead.

"Mindset is everything. The first few years will be a rollercoaster, you have to be ready to buckle down, work extremely hard, and be innovative. Don't get discouraged by the bad days, which will come, and don't get complacent on the good days. Always be looking for ways to make your business better; constant improvement is key." Saadiq says.

Knowing your numbers is key, and having a team of accountants, as well as Ashraf being a CPA, has helped them stay on top of their numbers along the way. A solid understanding of the costs involved, how things are flowing, and being able to project out just in time inventory for over 10,000 skus has been imperative in the success of VanGo Vapes.

"Understanding the numbers is essential for making strategic decisions to ensure maximum efficiency and return on investment. Without knowing the financial limitations of the organization, you could run out of fuel before even reaching your destination. Everyone in the core team should fully be aware of the numbers including historical, present, projected, and the sources of the underlying information. Not knowing your numbers and having a solid understanding is like trying to drive to a destination, but not knowing your speed, distance or route. Everyone in the core team should fully know the numbers, both of the past, present, projected, and the source of the underlying information." Ashraf says

Being innovative is something that brothers have always strived for, even in their early days when they did not need to. This is how they have continued to separate themselves from the competition even as more and more vape companies have popped up due to the increased popularity of vaping both as a way to decrease a reliance on smoking and as a recreational activity.

"We focus on unique flavor profiles with an unparalleled dedication to the depth of our flavors. Our proprietary software allows us to offer a huge variety of flavors in all kinds of variations depending on its size, nicotine or even VG (Vegetable Glycerin) ratio. To us, it's a form of art all the way from the flavor experience to the actual design and we've put our hearts into every step of the process when it comes to flavour creation." Saabir comments.

Khizer's advice to other new entrepreneurs is simple: stay focused and have a plan. This is the tactic that he follows and cannot recommend it enough to others. As the saying goes, when things get tough, the tough get going, and the team lives by this saying, which is what has allowed them to overcome the hard days.

"Stay mentally strong; there will be tough times and there will be times that you feel like giving up. It is very possible that your business may not be profitable for the first couple of years. You have to define where you want to be in the future by setting yourself realistic goals and outlining what you will be doing to get there. Never get comfortable, always stay curious that things could always be improved. Continue to challenge your idea and identify what makes your business unique." Khizer advises.

Along the way, they have always taken care of the community, both the vaping industry as well as the community in general. Saadiq was one of the founding members of the Canadian Vaping Rights Coalition, a group that was focused on getting awareness for vaping back in 2016. He has also done work with the Canadian Vape Association (CVA), as a member, as well as part of the governance committee overseeing the operations and providing advice on different aspects of the organization.

As a company, VanGo has taken part in numerous fundraising efforts for people in the industry, as well as the industry in general; they have shown their dedication to people countless times, and have a strong following of fans cheering them along the way. Over the past year they launched the Jvnction, an idea bringing people together under one roof with common interests ranging from entrepreneurship to cars.

"We are not Big Tobacco. We are a small group of people that care; we are like artists, trying to create something beautiful. A beautiful experience, a beautiful community, and a community that believes in the spirit of rising tides raise all ships. We are not here to push new addictions or get kids involved. We love what we do, and we love working with the people we work with. For us it's not just about the money; it's about the journey" Saadiq says.

