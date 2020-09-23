Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 150 Presenting Companies

Day 2: Thursday, September 24, 2020

ALL INSTITUTIONAL AND RETAIL INVESTORS ARE WELCOME

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for Thursday, September 24, 2020, the second day of its two-day Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference. For further information about the event, please see www.sidoticonference.com.

Virtual Agenda - Wednesday, September 24th - All Times EDT Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting

8:30-9:00 eMagin Corporation (EMAN) American Shipping Company ASA (ASCJF) Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) **** **** Lydall, Inc. (LDL) 9:15-9:45 **** **** Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Hillenbrand (HI) Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 10:00-10:30 OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Standex International (SXI) Albany International (AIN) Charles River Associates (CRAI) Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. (FLWS) Apogee Enterprises (APOG) 10:45-11:15 InterDigital (IDCC) AAON Inc (AAON) Team, Inc. (TISI) SP Plus Corporation (SP) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) ACCO Brands (ACCO) Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 11:30-12:00 ePlus inc. (PLUS) Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) **** Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Griffon Corporation (GFF) 12:15-12:45 FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Graham Corporation (GHM) **** Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) 1:00-1:30 Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Astec (ASTE) Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Korn Ferry (KFY) Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) **** 1:45-2:15 PCTEL, Inc (PCTI) Alamo Group (ALG) NorthWestern Energy (NWE) Steelcase Inc. (SCS) **** Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Deluxe (DLX) 2:30-3:00 CSG (CSGS) MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NSCO) Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) **** Daktronics (DAKT) Tennant Company (TNC) 3:15-3:45 J2 Global, Inc (JCOM) Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Turning Point Brands (TPB) **** 4:00-4:30 The Shyft Group, Inc. [Spartan Motors] (SHYF) Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Portland General Electric (POR) GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (fka RTI Surgical) (SRGA) Spark Networks (LOV) **** 1x1s Only Materion Corporation (MTRN) Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) SPX Corp (SPXC) STAAR Surgical (STAA) Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Quanex Building Products (NX) McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Integer Holdings (ITGR) UFP Industries (UFPI)

**Additional Companies Hosting 1x1s Both Days: EZCORP (EZPW) | Gorman-Rupp (GRC) | Heritage Insurance (HRTG) | Herman Miller (MLHR) | HNI Corp (HNI)**

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $100 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

Contact

Sidoti Events Team

212-453-7031

conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607462/Sidoti-Company-Virtual-Investor-Conference