Alpha Esports Inc. Announces Launch of Gaming as a Service, GaaS

Starting with Dailey Training International, Alpha will help companies across the world enhance their chemistry, collaboration, and connection.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Alpha Esports Inc. ("Alpha"), is excited to announce the launch of Gaming as a Service ("GaaS"). GaaS connects organizations and their employees through competitive social gaming. Employees now have the ability to challenge each other to play multiple cross-platform games, win prizes, and make custom challenges on Alpha's online esports platform, GamerzArena. This allows employees to connect with each other, build morale, and promote creativity, all in the comfort of their own homes.

The uncertainty of COVID-19 has made people management a critical function. HR teams across industries are struggling to come up with new innovative solutions to engage employees and GamerzArena provides a key solution to this problem. By organizing and structuring different types of social video game competitions for organizations, Alpha is providing an alternative for employees to connect, build social communiites online and have fun outside the workplace together.

"What started out as a simple team-building challenge using our tournament software, has really gained momentum and we believe this will be another significant revenue vertical for the company," said interim CEO of Alpha, Matthew Schmidt. "We are currently in talks with a number of different organizations and in addition to Dailey Training International, we anticipate onboarding a number of other organizations in the coming weeks."

If your company is interested in working with Alpha to foster employee engagement and team-building, please contact info@alphaesports.com

About Alpha Esports Inc.

Alpha Esports is a multi-fold, vertically integrated esports company with competitive social gaming at its core. Alpha's ecosystem conducts operations in several sub-sectors to satisfy the emerging needs of the esports industry. These include real estate assets, IP creation with an online tournaments platform, production & broadcasting, charity fundraising, celebrity and industry influencer agreements, and publishing.

