Groupe Séché SAS a holding company that controls Séché Environnement SA (Paris:SCHP), announces that ICM SA is seller of a block of Séché Environnement shares to Groupe Séché SAS.

As a result, Groupe Séché holds two unilateral Promises of sale signed on September 15, 2020. According to these Promises, ICM irrevocably undertakes to sell 784,407 shares, representing 9.98% of Séché Environnement's capital and 6.94% of its voting rights (based on its existing share capital and voting rights on July 31, 2020), to Groupe Séché, at a unit price of €44.00 per share, if Groupe Séché so requests and under the following conditions:

for 220,000 shares, at any time, as of September 15, 2020 and up until September 15, 2023, at the latest;

for 564,407 shares, at any time, as of December 23, 2020 and up until September 15, 2023, at the latest.

Groupe Séché SAS holds a 59.04% stake in Séché Environnement's share capital and 71.34% of its voting rights, based on the existing share capital and voting rights on July 31, 2020.

About Groupe Séché SAS

Groupe Séché SAS is the holding company of the Séché family. In particular, it holds the Séché family's interest in Séché Environnement of which it is the reference shareholder.

Siège social: Les Hêtres BP 20 53811 Changé Cedex

