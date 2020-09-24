

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Thursday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on July 14-15, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the bank voted 8-1 to retain the interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. The bank will also continue to purchase necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.



New Zealand will provide August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were worth NZ$4.63 billion and exports were at NZ$4.91 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$282 million.



Singapore will see August numbers for industrial production; in July, production was up 1.6 percent on month and down 8.4 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were down 3.4 percent on year and exports fell 3.0 percent for a trade deficit of HKD29.8 billion.



