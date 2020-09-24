Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

NexTek Inc., nVent Electric Plc, and OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH Co. KG. will emerge as major lightning protection systems market participants during 2020-2024.

The lightning protection systems market is expected to grow by USD 132.67 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lightning protection systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lightning Protection Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The lightning protection systems market will witness Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Lightning Protection Systems Market Participants:

NexTek Inc.

NexTek Inc. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers coaxial arrestors protect radio systems which protect against surge damage caused by nearby Lightning strikes.

nVent Electric Plc

nVent Electric Plc operates its business under three segments, which include enclosures, thermal management, and electrical fastening solutions. The company offers a wide range of lightning protection products through its brand, Erico.

OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH Co. KG

OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH Co. KG has business operations under the products segment. Some of the products offered by the company include V10 Surge Arrestors and V20 Surge Arrestors.

Lightning Protection Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Lightning Protection Systems is segmented as below:

Technology Conventional lightning protection systems Unconventional lightning protection systems

End-user Commercial Residential Others

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The lightning protection systems market is driven by strong demand from commercial end-users. In addition, other factors such as increased vulnerability to damages caused by lightning strikes are expected to trigger the lightning protection systems market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

