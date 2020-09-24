

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the economy had suffered a severe downturn due to Covid-19, although it was starting to see signs of recovery, minutes from the bank's meeting on July 14-15 revealed on Thursday.



The members added that inflation was currently hovering at 0 percent and was expected to slip into negative territory in the near term.



Global economies continue to struggle, although tension has eased in the financial markets because of aggressive monetary policy.



Similarly, the members added that the bank is likely to maintain its accommodative stance indefinitely, or at least until the 2 percent price target is achieved.



At the meeting, the bank voted 8-1 to retain the interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. The bank will also continue to purchase necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.



