The global animation collectibles market is expected to grow by USD 1.30 billion during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of about 4%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005579/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animation Collectibles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For Right Perspective Competitive Insights on the Global Animation Collectibles Market Request a Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact

Global Animation Collectibles Market: Growing fan base for gaming and animation characters to drive growth

The strong penetration of digital entertainment and the rising number of animation movie enthusiasts have increased the popularity of game and animation movie character collectibles. To capture this growing interest, many toy manufacturers are focusing on developing collectibles of game and animation movie characters through licenses from franchises. Also, vendors are offering a wide range of animation movie collectibles in franchise retail stores to ensure the effective reach of their products. For instance, in July 2020, HOT TOYS Ltd. announced its plans of opening its official retail store in Osaka, Japan. This store will showcase movies, video games, comics, pop culture content, along with iconic figures, collectibles, and merchandise of numerous franchises. Therefore, the expanding fan base for gaming and animation characters is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Click to know

As per Technavio, the immense popularity of TV shows and movies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Animation Collectibles Market: Immense Popularity of TV Shows and Movies

The global license merchandise market has grown significantly over the years. This can be attributed to the success of various movie franchises such as James Bond, Star Wars, and Marvel and TV shows such as Game of Thrones, Penny Dreadful, Breaking Bad, Big Bang Theory, and Friends. The growing popularity of such shows has encouraged vendors to develop a wide range of movie and animation character-based collectibles. For instance, in July 2020, HOT TOYS Ltd. showcased various crafted prototypes from Marvel, Star Wars, and DC Comics. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global animation collectibles market during the forecast period.

"The emergence of 3D printing and rising awareness of characters and properties will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Animation Collectibles Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global animation collectibles market by Distribution Channel (Specialty stores, Hypermarkets and supermarkets, Department stores, and Online retailers) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The specialty stores segment dominated the animation collectibles market in 2019. The growing customer inclination toward touch-and-feel experience in shopping has led to an increase in the number of specialty stores. Also, these stores allow end-users to choose from a wide variety of branded products. These factors are contributing to the growth of the segment.

The North America region led the global animation collectibles market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as rapid economic development and an increase in disposable income in the region.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005579/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/