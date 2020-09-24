The global docking station market size is expected to grow by USD 762.68 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The growth of the manufacturing sector and the increasing intensity of competition in the e-commerce industry across the world necessitates the improvement of warehouse management for an efficient supply chain process. Computing devices are used for multiple applications, including data collection, inventory management, merchandising, communication, and vehicle tracking. These devices play a vital role in supply chain management, wherein the warehouse staff needs to collect and update supply chain data instantaneously, accurately, and securely. This necessitates the use of docking stations that can connect multiple devices. Thus, changes in operational structure and rapid implementation of Industry 4.0 will create a high demand for mobile computing devices and docking stations.

As per Technavio, the increasing focus on design enhancement of docking stations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Docking Station Market: Increasing Focus on Design Enhancement of Docking Stations

Docking stations are primarily used for multi-monitor display setups and connecting PCs or tablets with various other devices such as keyboards, mice, and printers. Design enhancements of docking stations are focused on ease of use and support additional functionalities. Most of the tablet docking stations have a snap-on cover and an electrical connector that is exposed outside the docking case. This makes them prone to damages. Also, most of the docking stations are capable of docking tablets only in a single direction, which results in operational inconvenience. Thus, the trend of focusing on design enhancements of docking stations is expected to have a positive impact on the global docking station market in the near future, as several vendors are coming out with innovative and efficient products.

"Other factors such as the increasing availability of universal docking stations, and the technological advances in docking stations will have a significant impact on the growth of the docking station market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Docking Station Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the docking station market by product (PCs and smartphones and tablets) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the docking station market share in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growth of SMEs and investments in blockchain technology.

