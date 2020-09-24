2020 Tao Beauty & Cosmetics Chamber of Commerce Mid-Year Summit Was Successfully Held to Facilitate Retail Revival

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / The "Retail Revival" 2020 TBCCC Mid-year Summit kicked off in Shanghai on September 3. Hosted by Tao Beauty & Cosmetics Chamber of Commerce (TBCCC) and exclusively titled by Geoskincare, the Summit is the largest event of 2020 for China's beauty & cosmetics E-commerce industry. TBCCC invited tens of thousands of omni-channel retailers, over 2,500 global brands, over 50 leading MCN organizations, thousands of media celebrities and over 50 mainstream platforms to participate in the Summit.

At the Summit, TBCCC President Mr. Jian said that 2020 would be the most difficult and unforgettable year for the beauty & cosmetics industry and that brands would help you stand out in this fierce competition. However, it is not so easy for a brand to become popular with channels and consumers. According to Mr. Jian, following a price strategy is the main task of branding as a price strategy is the lifeline of a brand. In addition, building a multi-channel brand is more reliable than a brand that relies on 1 or 2 super channels or is built by webcast super celebrities.

Subsequently, Zhang Yaodong, Chairman of the L'Oréal Alumni Association, Liu Xiaokun, Board Chairman of Niuxi Group, Tu Xian, head of GMall Branding and Supply Chain, Terry Wang, Vice President of JD Beauty Business Department, Xi Guan, General Manager of Xiaohongshu Effect Marketing, Zhu Weihan, Senior Director of Beauty & Personal Care of Douyin E-commerce Business Department, Li Kui, General Manager of Duoduo International, Mr. Zhong, Founder of Zhong Beauty, super popular anchor Zhang Mofan (MOMO), Douyin beauty expert Luo Wangyu, and Yang Tianzhen, CEO of Easy Entertainment, all interpreted the new opportunities for the retail revival in terms of brand marketing, platform opportunities, IP creation, content operation, celebrity co-creation, etc.

From September 4 to September 5, the number of visitors to the brand fair of more than 1,000 brands that was held concurrently with the Summit refreshed its record once again, attracting 30,000 offline visitors and more than 730,000 online cloud visitors. The venue successfully bought together over 1,000 brands from over 50 countries and regions, covering not only skin care, color makeup, hair care, body care, beauty equipment and other beauty products, but also beauty sugar, oral liquid, health food and other similar products.

In addition, TBCCC organized special matchmaking meetings in cooperation with such mainstream platforms as Tmall, Tmall Global, JD.com, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, Pinduoduo, Kuaishou and Youzan, so as to empower brand owners and retailers; it also held a special network traffic matchmaking meeting for MCN organizations to facilitate brand owners and retailers to fully understand the new network traffic trends.

It is worth mentioning that at the Summit, all participating brands, celebrities and MCN organizations registered in the "TBCCC APP". A real-time access to all resources on the APP all year round is just a click away.

