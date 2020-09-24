The CBD infused cosmetics market will witness an incremental growth of USD 3.09 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.

COVID-19 Highlights

Consumer Staples industry will have Positive impact due to the pandemic

CBD infused cosmetics market is expected to witness Positive growth during 2020-2024

Consumer Staples Industry will witness Direct impact during the forecast period

CBD infused cosmetics market growth is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to positive YOY

Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This CBD infused cosmetics market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain.

Key CBD Infused Cosmetics Market Research Findings

A CAGR of about 31% is expected to be recorded in CBD infused cosmetics market during 2020-2024

Skincare segment will hold the largest share due to the increasing awareness about the importance of skincare among people is primarily driving the CBD infused cosmetics market share growth. Moreover, vendors are continuously focusing on product innovations

North America will account for the highest incremental growth due to the launch of innovative products, the growing use of online platforms for shopping, and the rising awareness about the benefits of using organic cosmetic products

Product portfolio expansion will boost the CBD infused cosmetics market growth

Increase in the introduction of organic CBD cosmetic products will have a positive impact on the CBD infused cosmetics market

CBD Infused Cosmetics Market Vendor Participation Scenario

Market is Fragmented

Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity

Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.

Prominent CBD infused cosmetics market players are: Cannuka LLC, Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., L'Oréal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

