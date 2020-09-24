The recycle market for plastic bottle industry will witness an incremental growth of USD 3.10 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.
COVID-19 Highlights
- Industrials sector will have Negative impact due to the pandemic
- Recycle market for plastic bottle industry is expected to witness Positive growth during 2020-2024
- Industrials Industry will witness Indirect impact during the forecast period
- Recycle Market growth for Plastic Bottle Industry is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to positive YOY
Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This recycle market for plastic bottle industry research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed recycle market for plastic bottle industry insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/plastic-bottle-recycling-market-industry-analysis
Key Recycle Market for Plastic Bottle Industry Research Findings
- A CAGR of about 7% is expected to be recorded in the recycle market for plastic bottle industry during 2020-2024
- PET segment will hold the largest share. It is a popular packaging material for food and non-food products, including liquids. Manufacturers and suppliers of food and beverages use PET bottles to package products because of its strength, thermo-stability, and transparency. Additionally, customers prefer PET because it is inexpensive, lightweight, resealable, shatter-resistant, and recyclable
- APAC will account for the highest incremental growth. The growing global population and simultaneous economic growth have resulted in increased consumption of beverages and bottled water, which has led to a rise in the use of plastic bottles and the subsequent waste generation. This will significantly influence the plastic bottle recycling market growth in this region.
- Use of plastic bottles their recycled forms will boost the recycle market growth for the plastic bottle industry
- Growing focus on recycling plastic by manufacturing companies will have a positive impact on the recycle market for the plastic bottle industry
Recycle Market for Plastic Bottle Industry Market Vendor Participation Scenario
- Market is Fragmented
- Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity
- Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.
- Prominent recycle market players for plastic bottle industry are: Avangard Innovative, Carbonlite Inc., Complete Recycling, ECO Plastic Solutions, ECO2 Plastics, Envipco Holding N.V., EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H, Evergreen Plastics, Ioniqa Technologies, Loop Industries Inc., MoistureShield, National Recovery Technologies LLC, Perpetual Global Technologies Ltd., and Phoenix Technologies International LLC.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus
- Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- PET Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- HDPE Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PP Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avangard Innovative
- Carbonlite Inc.
- ECO2 Plastics
- Evergreen Plastics
- Loop Industries Inc.
- National Recovery Technologies LLC
- Perpetual Global Technologies Ltd.
- Phoenix Technologies International LLC
- PTP Group Ltd.
- UltrePET LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
