The E-bike market in Europe will witness an incremental growth of 2.35 million units during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005843/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-bike Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get Free E-bike Market in Europe 2020-2024 Sample!

COVID-19 Highlights

Consumer Discretionary industry will have Negative impact due to the pandemic

E-bike market in Europe is expected to witness Negative growth during 2020-2024

Consumer Discretionary Industry will witness Indirect impact during the forecast period

E-bike market growth in Europe is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY

Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This E-bike market in Europe research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed E-bike market in Europe insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/e-bike-market-in-europe-industry-analysis

Key E-bike Market in Europe Research Findings

A CAGR of over 12% is expected to be recorded in E-bike market in Europe during 2020-2024

Demand for eco-friendly transportation will boost the E-bike market growth in Europe

Increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices will have a positive impact on the E-bike market in Europe

Higher cost of E-bikes compared to conventional bicycles is likely to create hindrance for the E-bike market in Europe

For accessing Technavio's key findings about drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping markets and industries toward an economic bounce back,

Sign up for 14- Day Free Trial of Technavio's Subscription Platform

E-bike Market in Europe Market Vendor Participation Scenario

Market is Fragmented

Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity

Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.

Prominent E-bike market players in Europe are: Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, LEADER Ltd., Riese Müller GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

With more companies navigating the pandemic gradually, this research analysis can be personalized to create a recovery path for the market participants. Try out our $1000 Worth Free Report Customization by Speaking to our Analyst or Industry Expert

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Request for a FREE Sample on the Impact of COVID-19

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Pedelecs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

S-pedelecs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology placement

Lithium-ion battery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sealed lead acid battery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform placement

Urban e-bikes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Trekking e-bikes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

eMTBs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cargo e-bikes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

The Netherlands Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Belgium Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accell Group NV

BH BIKES EUROPE SL

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Georg Fritzmeier GmbH Co. KG

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Klever Mobility Europe GmbH

LEADER Ltd.

Riese Müller GmbH

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005843/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/