The hair care market in US will witness an incremental growth of USD 1.15 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.
COVID-19 Highlights
- Consumer Staples industry will have Positive impact due to the pandemic
- Hair care market in US is expected to witness Positive growth during 2020-2024
- Consumer Staples Industry will witness Direct impact during the forecast period
- Hair care market growth in US is likely to Decrease in 2020 compared to 2019
Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This hair care market in US research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed hair care market in US insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/hair-care-market-in-us-industry-analysis
Key Hair Care Market in US Research Findings
- A CAGR of over 1% is expected to be recorded in hair care market in US during 2020-2024
- The launch of new and innovative products will boost the hair care market growth in US
- Increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products will have a positive impact on the hair care market in US
- Presence of counterfeit products is likely to create hindrance for the hair care Market in US
For accessing Technavio's key findings on drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping markets and industries toward an economic bounce back,
Hair Care Market in US Vendor Participation Scenario
- Market is Fragmented
- Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity
- Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.
- Prominent hair care market players in US are Amway Corp., Coty Inc., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., L'Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Revlon Inc., The Estée Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and The Unilever Group.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus
- Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates
