The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 24.09.2020
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 24.09.2020
Aktien
1 FR0000075343 Groupe Euromedis S.A.
2 US3750362093 GigCapital 2 Inc.
3 BE0974371032 Unifiedpost Group S.A./N.V.
4 US29667K3068 Esports Entertainment Group Inc.
5 CA0976922066 Bolt Metals Corp.
6 US56854Q2003 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
7 CA08949R1073 Big Ridge Gold Corp.
Anleihen
1 NL0015614579 Niederlande
2 USU9029YAF70 Uber Technologies Inc.
3 US20453KAA34 BBVA USA
4 NZIBDDT015C9 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
5 XS2237384354 Zurich Finance [Ireland] DAC
6 US345397A456 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC
7 US345397A860 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC
8 US345397A787 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC
9 USG6S94TAC79 National Australia Bank Ltd.
10 XS2238777374 PPF Telecom Group B.V.
11 XS2237302646 STG Global Finance B.V.
12 US06051GJG55 Bank of America Corp.
13 DE000HLB2XF2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 DE000HLB2W06 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
15 DE000HLB2WZ2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
