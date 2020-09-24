The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 24.09.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 24.09.2020Aktien1 FR0000075343 Groupe Euromedis S.A.2 US3750362093 GigCapital 2 Inc.3 BE0974371032 Unifiedpost Group S.A./N.V.4 US29667K3068 Esports Entertainment Group Inc.5 CA0976922066 Bolt Metals Corp.6 US56854Q2003 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.7 CA08949R1073 Big Ridge Gold Corp.Anleihen1 NL0015614579 Niederlande2 USU9029YAF70 Uber Technologies Inc.3 US20453KAA34 BBVA USA4 NZIBDDT015C9 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development5 XS2237384354 Zurich Finance [Ireland] DAC6 US345397A456 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC7 US345397A860 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC8 US345397A787 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC9 USG6S94TAC79 National Australia Bank Ltd.10 XS2238777374 PPF Telecom Group B.V.11 XS2237302646 STG Global Finance B.V.12 US06051GJG55 Bank of America Corp.13 DE000HLB2XF2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale14 DE000HLB2W06 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale15 DE000HLB2WZ2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale