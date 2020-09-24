CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.09.2020;Das Instrument C065 LU0378435639 COMS.-SX.E.600C.+M.UETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.09.2020

The instrument C065 LU0378435639 COMS.-SX.E.600C.+M.UETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 25.09.2020

