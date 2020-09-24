CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.09.2020;Das Instrument E570 LU1275254636 C-COM.10Y US-T.FUT.TR E.I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.09.2020

The instrument E570 LU1275254636 C-COM.10Y US-T.FUT.TR E.I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 25.09.2020

