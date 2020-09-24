Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER, eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, has opened a new site in Tours, France.

In July, Theradiag announced a partnership with the University of Tours: an exclusive licensing contract for making Covid-19 viral proteins, plus a global collaboration agreement. As part of this alliance, Theradiag wanted a local presence in France's Centre-Val de Loire region and has now, therefore, set up a secondary site in Tours. This site will strengthen the existing collaboration and allow to support developments planned alongside the University of Tours and the local tech and economic environment, including a number of Theradiag R&D projects. It will operate hand in hand with the Company's existing infrastructure and teams in the Croissy-Beaubourg headquarters.

The different entities' joint efforts will help Theradiag provide new sources of raw materials and explore new business opportunities such as bioproduction. At first, the Start'inbox incubator will host the new operation, to which staff will be added as business develops.

Theradiag CEO Bertrand de Castelnau said: "Theradiag is looking to the future on several strategic fronts. We are delighted to announce this new Tours site as it will help us make headway and expand in the monitoring of biotherapies. The academic environment in Tours is conducive to our work, with committed teams and reputed biodrug specialists. The new site will be structuring in our operations and create working conditions that will encourage further teamwork and innovation. This will help develop monoclonal antibodies, amongst other topics."

Upcoming financial conference attended by Theradiag:

October 1, 2020: Digital Portzamparc BNP Paribas Healthcare/Biotech Seminar

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years. Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée-, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2019, the Company posted revenue of €9.6 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005639/en/

Contacts:

Theradiag investor and media contacts:

Theradiag

Bertrand de Castelnau

CEO/Managing Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 64 62 10 12

contact@theradiag.com

NewCap

Financial Communications Investor Relations

Sandrine Boussard-Gallien

Quentin Massé

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

theradiag@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

nmerigeau@newcap.fr