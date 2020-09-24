Consumers Could Save £242 Off Their Energy Bill, Thanks to New Uswitch Service

- Uswitch launches market-leading switching service, One Click Switch*, allowing customers to change energy providers faster and more easily

- OVO Energy's Better Smart tariff, which is also available through the service as a Uswitch.com exclusive, could save customers up to £242[1]

- Uswitch encourages households to switch now, to avoid any further wholesale price rises.

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers could make significant savings in as little as one click when they switch to a better energy deal[1] thanks to One Click Switch, the latest innovation from Uswitch.com , the comparison and switching service.

The new service makes switching faster and easier for returning Uswitch customers by allowing them to reuse details from their previous switch to instantly see new deals, while ensuring that they have the final say on who they switch to.

Uswitch's speedy switching service scours the market to find consumers the right deal for them. As part of its launch, OVO Energy has made its Better Smart tariff available to customers exclusively through the Uswitch service, which at £883.95 works out £242.05 cheaper than the current energy price cap of £1,126. To switch to the OVO Energy tariff, customers are also required to answer one additional question.

The tariff launched on September 18th and is available for savvy customers to switch to now, just in time for the colder months.

Londoners have the most to gain from using the new service, with just 116 switches per 1,000 people in the capital over the past 20 years, according to Uswitch. In contrast, consumers in Harrogate, Yorkshire, made 196 switches per 1,000 people, making them the savviest in the UK for saving money on their energy bills[2].

There are currently 93 fixed deals on the market that are typically cheaper for consumers than their supplier's Standard Variable Tariff. With wholesale costs still low following the Covid-19 lockdown, 91 of these deals are cheaper than the current energy price cap of £1,126. Furthermore, 73 (78%) of these will remain lower than the new £1,042 energy price cap coming in on 1 October[3].

Sarah Broomfield, energy expert at Uswitch.com , comments: "Uswitch's new One Click Switch service takes the hassle out of switching. We'll let you know when it's time to switch, help you pick a plan that's right for you, and switch you once you have given us the green light to do so.

"Households can typically make significant savings when they switch their energy supplier - in fact they've saved an incredible £3.5 billion over the 20 years that we've been running. With everyone set to be using much more energy as we head into the winter months, both from colder temperatures and working from home, it's more important than ever to check that you are on the best deal possible."

Find out how you could save nearly £1,000 a year with Uswitch here .

For more information please contact:

Ross Stebbing, Uswitch.com on +44(0)20-3872-5614 / ross.stebbing@uswitch.com

David Bullock, Rhizome Media on +44(0)77-6207-9092 / davidbullock@rhizomemedia.co

Notes to editors:

1. Better Smart plan from Ovo Energy, fixed for 12 months, costs £883.95 on average Ofgem medium dual-fuel usage. Price correct as of 23/09/20

2. Uswitch.com: It's scrimp oop north! Official: Northerners are almost twice as savvy as Londoners

3. Uswitch.com data. Correct as of 23/09/20

*OCS is only available to returning users. One-click dependent on qualifying criteria and energy provider.

Comparing 12 months of returning users who have Uswitch accounts and switched previously, 90% of returning account switchers reviewing the search results page would have had the option to switch to at least one supplier in a single click after selecting their chosen tariff. Source: Google Analytics, August 2019-August 2020 sessions

About Uswitch - saving you money for 20 years

Uswitch is the UK's top comparison website for home services switching. We've saved consumers £2.5 billion off their energy bills since we launched in September 2000, and also help people find a better deal on their broadband, mobile, TV and financial services products.

Uswitch is part of RVU , a UK business that also owns Money.co.uk , Bankrate and Save on Energy .

If you would no longer like to receive these emails please reply with 'unsubscribe'.