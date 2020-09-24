DJ Half-year Report

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Half-year Report 24-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 September 2020 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Unaudited Interim Results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine. It owns and operates five completed shopping centres comprising over 148,100 sqm of gross leasable area and land for a further three sites under development. Highlights · The Covid-19 pandemic closed the Group's shopping centres for 10 weeks from mid-March reducing recurring revenues by 18% to USD 14.2 million (2019: USD 17.4 million) · All shopping centres have now been open since beginning of June, the Group is stable and has maintained occupancy at 99% · USD 1.2 million (23%) employee and operating cost reductions achieved · Underlying operating profit before revaluation of investment property was therefore down by 16% to USD 9.6 million (2019: USD 11.4 million). · Gain on revaluation of investment property of USD 30.1 million was primarily related to an increase of USD in relation to Group's functional currency. At the same time, the gain on revaluation was offset by a foreign currency translation difference in the same amount included into other comprehensive income. · Profit before tax of USD 27.1 million (2019: USD 8.8 million) · Cash flow from operating activities reduced by 35% from USD 10.1 million to USD 6.5 million reflecting lower revenues and slower collection · Net asset value was USD 131.0 million as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 127.9 million) · Henceforward, the property portfolio is moving to one revaluation per annum Ganna Chubotina, Chief Executive Officer of Arricano, commented: "Our trading performance like all businesses in the Ukraine and globally was significantly influenced by the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of 2020. Social distancing meant our shopping centres were mostly closed between March and May and this is reflected in our trading performance. Our response to this challenge has been in two parts, firstly we worked quickly and successfully to reduce our cost base where possible and secondly working as a team, we focused on preparing for when we were allowed to re-commence trading. Collaboration is at the heart of our approach and I believe it has been instrumental in supporting our tenants and visitors during this extraordinary period. Our shopping centres have now reopened, visitors are increasing and we are moving towards returning to business as normal." Chief Executive Officer's Report Introduction I am pleased to report a resilient performance by the Company during an extraordinary period for all businesses over the first six months of 2020. Trading for the first two months of 2020 was positive with recurring revenue 17% ahead on the prior year, however, the impact in March on our business with the near total closure of all five shopping centres naturally reduced Group income and profitability. Working as a team we responded by making USD 1.2 million of costs reductions compared to the last year through a mix of temporary and permanent measures, we supported our tenants on a case by case basis, which limited the reduction in rental income whilst also maintaining investment in the development of the Lukyanivka shopping centre project in Kyiv. As a result the business is stable with occupancy of 99%, the shopping centres are now open, visitor numbers are increasing and consumer sentiment is improving. We are mindful of ensuring the safety of visitors, tenants and employees and in each shopping centre hence strict PPE protocols are in place and are being adhered to. The focus for the second half of 2020 is to continue the rehabilitation of the shopping centres, complete the current refinancing programme and, whilst mindful of operating in uncertain times, focus again on inspiring consumers to visit our shopping centres. Results Recurring revenues for the period decreased by 18% to USD 14.2 million (2019: USD 17.3 million). Operating profit increased to USD 39.7 million, compared to USD 10.4 million in 2019 primarily due to an increase in investment property portfolio value denominated in functional currency and a reduction in operating and employee costs of USD 1.2 million. At the same time, the gain on revaluation in the amount of USD 30.1 million was offset by a foreign currency translation difference in the same amount included into other comprehensive income. Profit before tax of USD 27.1 million (2019: profit before tax USD 8.8 million). The increase primarily reflects increase in investment property portfolio value denominated in functional currency offset by increased finance costs and a reduction in finance income of which USD 7.1 million which are non-cash items relating to foreign exchange movements. The Company is working with its lenders to restructure its existing banking facilities in light of the pandemic and good progress is being made with the average cost of bank loans from 31 July 2020 reducing to 10.7% from 12.5% and capital repayment dates being extended. Cash flow from operating activities was down by 35% from USD 10.1 million to USD 6.5 million reflecting reduced income and slower collection with Group cash balances as at 30 June 2020 of USD 4.9 million. Net asset value was USD 131 million as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 127.9 million). The Market The market in 2020 is like no other, as the world gets through the current crisis and then works to return to a normal trading environment. This will no doubt take time and there will be elements of social interaction which will change permanently. We believe our strategy of working collaboratively with mutual trust and respect will be well suited to navigating through these periods and we are confident our malls will maintain their reputations as market leading retail centres and continue to attract millions of visitors each year. We are already seeing consumer confidence returning, evidenced by the gradual increase in visitor numbers across our portfolio. As before, our strategy remains centred around improving customer experiences. We seek innovative ways to influence and stimulate consumers, encouraging them to visit our shopping centres and once inside focus on creating the right balance between retail, leisure and socialising. The first priority is the safety of our visitors and we have a rigorous programme of cleaning together with offering contactless movement and contactless sales, alongside the creation of additional opportunities for self-service while shopping and delivery of purchased or ordered items. This is essential for safety but also for re-building trust in our assets. The next step is to help revive the retail market and implement traffic generating projects in our malls. While everyone was required to stay at home, online working and shopping grew substantially in the first half of 2020, however, it also demonstrated how much real shopping with entertainment was missed. To capitalise on this sentiment Arricano has focused on promoting offline shopping through multiple new communication lines including offering new cultural and art exhibitions which blend the emotional appeal of art and fashion. These events have helped increase footfall and the duration of individual visits. Another key element of improving the customer experience is through working on the retail mix within each mall. We consistently focus on updating our tenant formats, expanding product categories and opening up new popular brands. With a very low vacancy rate it requires different and creative techniques to complete renewals and attract new retail operators. While understandably there has been less change to the retail mix in 2020 to date, we anticipate more change in the second half of 2020 and into 2021. In terms of the new developments, the Group is progressing Lukyanivka project, Kyiv. The construction is underway, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed development and will result in some delays. Nevertheless our commitment to the project remains unchanged with expected opening in 2022. Outlook Arricano is a successful business. Since 2014 we have been operating in extremely challenging economic and political conditions and while Covid-19 brought a different set of challenges we have again continued to protect, develop and invest in the future of the business. Central to our ability to do this has been our focus on collaboration, working closely with our partners to deliver mutual advantage on the basis success for our tenants translates into success for our shopping centres. The focus now is to get through and beyond the effects of COVID-19, which I feel confident we will do by creating vibrant, socially exciting experiences across our malls alongside offering premium retail experiences and by doing

this the Company will emerge in a good position. Ganna Chubotina Chief Executive Officer 23 September 2020 Note 30 June 2020 31 December 2019* (unaudited) (in thousands of USD) Assets Non-current assets Investment property 4 294,387 289,300 Long-term VAT receivable 1,394 1,571 Property and equipment 90 130 Intangible assets 144 193 Total non-current assets 296,015 291,194 Current assets Trade and other receivables 2,531 1,634 Loans receivable - - Prepayments made and other assets 534 959 VAT receivable 2,663 1,909 Assets classified as held for sale 1,620 1,826 Income tax receivable 620 347 Cash and cash equivalents 4,895 6,905 Total current assets 12,863 13,580 Total assets 308,878 304,774 Note 30 June 2020 31 December 2019* (unaudited) (in thousands of USD) Equity and Liabilities Equity Share capital 67 67 Share premium 183,727 183,727 Non-reciprocal shareholders 59,713 59,713 contribution Retained earnings 69,045 46,962 Other reserves (61,983) (61,983) Foreign currency translation (119,611) (100,581) differences Total equity 130,958 127,905 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans and borrowings 5 25,807 26,954 Lease liabilities (2018: Finance - - lease liability) Trade and other payables 14,716 14,105 Other long-term liabilities 7 127 143 Deferred tax liability 10,140 10,693 Total non-current liabilities 50,790 51,895 Current liabilities Short-term loans and borrowings 5 79,910 75,445 Trade and other payables 6 3,750 6,460 Taxes payable 3,915 3,789 Advances received 5,685 6,668 Current portion of lease 2 - liabilities (2018: Current portion of finance lease liability) Other liabilities 7 33,868 32,612 Total current liabilities 127,130 124,974 Total liabilities 177,920 176,869 Total equity and liabilities 308,878 304,774 These consolidated interim condensed financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 23 September 2020 and were signed on its behalf by: Juri Pold George Komodromos Director Director Note Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019* (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands of USD, except for earnings per share) Revenue 7 14,237 17,351 Other income - 1 Gain / (Loss) on 30,096 (991) revaluation of investment property Goods, raw materials (378) (527) and services used Operating expenses (3,122) (4,058) Employee costs (1,031) (1,302) Depreciation and (66) (39) amortization Profit from 39,736 10,435 operating activities Finance income 9 103 4,832 Finance costs 10 (12,702) (6,438) Profit before income 27,137 8,829 tax Income tax expense 11 (5,054) (273) Profit for the 22,083 8,556 period Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Foreign exchange (losses)/gains on monetary items that form part of net investment in the (33,427) 15,916 foreign operation, net of tax effect Foreign currency 14,397 (6,733) translation differences Total items that may (19,030) 9,183 be reclassified to profit or loss Other comprehensive (19,030) 9,183 income Total comprehensive 3,053 17,739 income for the period Weighted average 103,270,637 103,270,637 number of shares (in shares) Basic and diluted 0.21 0.08 earnings per share, USD Note Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 27,137 8,829 Adjustments for: Interest income 8 (103) (279) Interest expenses 5,574 6,438 Gain/(loss) on 4(a) (30,096) 991 revaluation of investment property Depreciation and 66 39 amortization Unrealised foreign 7,115 (4,553) exchange loss/(gain) Allowance for bad debts 22 - Operating cash flows 9,715 11,465 before changes in working capital Change in trade and other (807) 401 receivables and prepayments made and other assets Change in VAT receivable (995) (1,267) Change in trade and other (95) 2,071 payables Change in advances (238) 282 received Change in other 1,256 51 liabilities Change in taxes payable 549 368 Income tax paid (679) (899) Interest paid (2,166) (2,368) Cash flows from operating 6,540 10,104 activities Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of investment (10,423) (9,912) property, excluding capitalized borrowing costs and settlements of payables due to constructors Acquisition of property (22) (82) and equipment and intangible assets Interest received 103 279 Cash flows used in (10,342) (9,715) investing activities Note Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 8,000 13,251 Repayment of borrowings (5,991) (8,873) Lease payments (2018: - (265) Finance lease payments) Cash flows from/ (used 2,009 4,113 in) financing activities Net increase in cash and (1,793) 4,502 cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents 6,905 4,224 at 1 January Effect of movements in (217) 411 exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents 4,895 9,137 at 30 June Attributable to equity holders of the parent Share Share Non-reciprocal Retained Other Foreign Total capit premi shareholders earnings reser currenc al um contribution ves y transla tion differe nces (in thousands of USD) Balances 67 183,7 59,713 38,937 (61,9 (126,42 94,03 at 1 27 83) 9) 2 January 2019* Total comprehens ive income for the period Profit for - - - 8,556 - - 8,556 the period Foreign - - - - - 15,916 15,91 exchange 6 gains on monetary items that form part of net investment in the foreign operation, net of tax effect Foreign - - - - - (6,733) (6,73 currency 3) translatio n difference s Total - - - - - 9,183 9,183 other comprehens ive income Total - - - 8,556 - 9,183 17,73 comprehens 9 ive income for the period Balances 67 183,7 59,713 47,493 (61,9 (117,24 111,7

at 31 June 27 83) 6) 71 2019 (unaudited ) Attributable to equity holders of the parent Share Share Non-reciprocal Retained Other Foreign Total capit premi shareholders earnings reser currency al um contribution ves translat ion differen ces (in thousand s of USD) Balances 67 183,7 59,713 46,962 (61,9 (100,581 127,90 at 1 27 83) ) 5 January 2020 Total comprehe nsive income for the period Profit 22,083 22,083 for the period (unaudit ed) Foreign (33,427) (33,42 exchange 7) gains on monetary items that form part of net investme nt in the foreign operatio n, net of tax effect (unaudit ed) Foreign 14,397 14,397 currency translat ion differen ces (unaudit ed) Total (19,030) 19,030 other comprehe nsive income (unaudit ed) Total 22,083 (19.030) 3,053 comprehe nsive income for the period (unaudit ed) Balances 67 183,7 59,713 69,045 (61,9 (119,611 130,95 at 30 27 83) ) 8 June 2020 (unaudit ed) * The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 3. 1) Background a) Organisation and operations Arricano Real Estate PLC (Arricano, the Company or the Parent Company) is a public company that was incorporated in Cyprus and is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company's registered address is office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus. Arricano and its subsidiaries are referred to as the Group, and their principal place of business is in Ukraine. The main activities of the Group are investing in the development of new properties in Ukraine and leasing them out. As at 30 June 2020, the Group operates five shopping centres in Kyiv, Simferopol, Zaporizhzhya and Kryvyi Rig with a total leasable area of over 148,100 square meters and is in the process of development of two new investment projects in Kyiv and Odesa, with one more project to be consequently developed. b) Business environment The market in 2020 is like no other, as the world gets through the current crisis and then works to return to a normal trading environment. This will no doubt take time and there will be elements of social interaction which will change permanently. The first months of 2020 have seen significant global market turmoil triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus. Together with other factors, this has resulted in a sharp decrease in the oil price and the stock market indices, as well as a depreciation of the Ukrainian Hryvnia and Russian ruble. These developments are further increasing the level of uncertainty in the Ukrainian business environment. Responding to the potentially serious threat the COVID-19 presents to public health, Ukrainian government authorities have taken measures to contain the outbreak, introducing restrictions on the movement of people within Ukraine and the 'lock-down' of cities in regions likely to be affected by the outbreak, suspension of transport links with Ukraine and entry restrictions on visitors pending further developments. Some businesses have also instructed employees to remain at home and curtailed or temporarily suspended business operations. The Ukrainian central and local governments, as part of their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, temporarily restricted customers access to Ukrainian retail shopping centres from 16 March 2019 to May 2020. This decision resulted in the temporary closure of much of four out of five of the Group's retail shopping centres: Prospekt (Kyiv), Rayon (Kyiv), City Mall (Zaporizhzhia) and Sun Gallery (Kryvyi Rig). Starting from 28 March 2020 the fifth retail shopping center, South Gallery (Simferopol), was also largely temporarily closed. However, the hypermarkets, pharmacies and some other stores located within the centres continue to operate. The trading activity of all the shopping centers was renewed during May 2020. The events mentioned above had a significant impact on the Group's operating activities, reducing recurring revenues by 18% to USD 14.2 million (2019: USD 17.3 million). The management of the company is already seeing consumer confidence returning, evidenced by the gradual increase in visitor numbers across Company's portfolio. As before, the strategy remains centred around improving customer experiences. Management seeks innovative ways to influence and stimulate consumers, encouraging them to visit the shopping centres and once inside focus on creating the right balance between retail, leisure and socialising. Since 2014 Arricano has been operating in extremely challenging economic and political conditions and while Covid-19 brought a different set of challenges the management has again continued to protect, develop and invest in the future of the business. Whilst management believes it is taking appropriate measures to support the sustainability of the Group's business in the current circumstances, a continuation of the current unstable business environment could further negatively affect the Group's results and financial position in a manner not currently determinable. These consolidated interim condensed financial statements reflect management's current assessment of the impact of the business environment on the operations and the financial position of the Group. The future business environment may differ from management's assessment. 2 Basis of preparation (a) Statement of compliance These consolidated interim condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union (EU) and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("last annual financial statements"). Selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of the Group since the last annual financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. These consolidated interim condensed financial statements do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union (EU). The results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for the full year. (b) Judgements and estimates Preparing the consolidated interim condensed financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing these consolidated interim condensed financial statements, significant judgments made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 c) Functional and presentation currency The functional currency of Arricano Real Estate PLC is the US dollar (USD). The majority of Group entities are located in Ukraine and in the Russian Federation and have the Ukrainian Hryvnia (UAH) and Russian Rouble (RUB) as their functional currencies since substantially all transactions and balances of these entities are denominated in the mentioned currencies.The Group entities located in Cyprus, Estonia, Isle of Man and BVI have the US dollar as their functional currency, since substantially all transactions and balances of these entities are denominated in US dollar. For the benefits of principal users, the management chose to present the consolidated interim condensed financial statements in USD, rounded to the nearest thousand. In translating the consolidated interim condensed financial statements into USD the Group follows a translation policy in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates and the following rates are used: · Historical rates: for the equity accounts except for net profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) for the year. · Year-end rate: for all assets and liabilities. · Rates at the dates of transactions: for the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and for capital transactions. UAH and RUB are not freely convertible currencies outside Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and, accordingly, any conversion of UAH and RUB amounts

