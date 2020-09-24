

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group Plc. (NEX.L) said that it remains resolutely optimistic about the longer term opportunities for the Group. Underlying liquidity position remains strong, broadly in line with the half year position.



The company said it traded slightly above its previously guided base case as it closely manages customer relationships, contract details and service requirements throughout the pandemic.



The company said its previously guided base case assumed revenue will be around 50% of pre-Covid 19 expectations until the end of August. Tight cost controls remain in-place driving positive EBITDA and cash flow.



In North America, the company is currently operating services on 65% of its school bus routes, through either a full 'traditional' or a 'hybrid' (a mix of in-school and at home learning) arrangement. Typically, 'hybrid' arrangements involve students attending school for between two or four days, per week.



In total, the company currently has agreements in place across school bus contracts that secures nearly 70% of pre-Covid 19 revenue. It expects the figure to increase as we reach more agreements with customers in the coming weeks.



The company said that its UK bus businesses have continued to see good passenger growth in recent weeks.



In the West Midlands, the company is running 103% of last year's service and carrying 58% of the patronage.



In Dundee, the company is operating 92% of last year's service and carrying 61% of the patronage.



