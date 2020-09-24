The data center construction market will witness an incremental growth of USD 31.70 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as the imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005074/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get Free Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024 Sample!
COVID-19 Highlights
- Information Technology industry will have Mixed impact due to the pandemic
- Data center construction market is expected to witness Positive growth during 2020-2024
- Information Technology Industry will witness Direct impact during the forecast period
- Data center construction market growth is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY
Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This data center construction market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed data center construction market insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/data center construction market-industry-analysis
Key Data Center Construction Market Research Findings
- A CAGR of over 10% is expected to be recorded in data center construction market during 2020-2024
- Enterprises will hold the largest share. The adoption of high-performance computing systems necessitates the extensive transformation of existing data center infrastructure, including network, cooling, and storage. The data center construction market share growth by the enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- North America will account for the highest incremental growth. The construction of new data centers and the renovation of existing data centers, owing to the growing demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the implementation of autonomous technologies by several enterprises, the rising investments in AI, the increasing investments in autonomous vehicles, and the augmenting Internet Protocol (IP) traffic, will significantly drive data center construction market growth in this region over the forecast period.
- Demand for cloud-based applications will boost the data center construction market growth
- Technological advances driving M&A activities in data centers will have a positive impact on the data center construction market
- Legal and regulatory concerns are likely to create hindrance for the data center construction market
For accessing Technavio's key findings on drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping markets and industries toward an economic bounce back,
Sign up for 14- Day Free Trial of Technavio's Subscription Platform
Data Center Construction Market Vendor Participation Scenario
- Market is Fragmented
- Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity
- Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.
- Prominent data center construction market players are ABB Ltd., AECOM, Ove Arup Partners International Ltd., DPR Construction, Eaton Corporation Plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Corp.
With more companies navigating the pandemic gradually, this research analysis can be personalized to create a recovery path for the market participants. Try out our $1000 Worth Free Report Customization by Speaking to our Analyst or Industry Expert
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus
- Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates
Request for a FREE Sample on the Impact of COVID-19
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Enterprise Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Colocation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hyperscale Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Tier Level
- Market segments
- Comparison by tier level
- Tier 3 Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tier 1 and Tier 2 Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tier 4 Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by tier level
Market Segmentation by Construction Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by construction type
- Electrical construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mechanical Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- General construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by construction type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- AECOM
- Ove Arup Partners International Ltd.
- DPR Construction
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Legrand SA
- Rittal GmbH Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Turner Construction Co.
- Vertiv Group Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005074/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/