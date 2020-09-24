Anzeige
24.09.2020 | 09:04
Holiston Media announces the Global Forex Awards 2020 - Retail winners

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiston Media, a leading provider of global financial awards and events are pleased to announce the winners of the Global Forex Awards 2020 - Retail (https://www.globalforexawards.com).

Global Forex Awards 2020 - Retail Winners Trophy (PRNewsfoto/Holiston Media)

The Global Forex Awards recognise the best performing forex businesses/brands on a global and regional basis. They reward those championing cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader forex businesses.

Michael Boydell, Director, Holiston Media, commented: "These awards recognise and reward the best of the best in the global retail forex markets. With a record number of unique votes cast by the global public forex trading community we have coordinated our most successful awards to date. The Global Forex Awards aim to highlight the best performing global and regional forex businesses and therefore we congratulate all of the 2020 award winners. They can be truly proud of their success."

The following lists the global and regional winners:

GLOBAL

Best AI Company

ZuluTrade

Best Forex Affiliate Programme

AxiTrader

Best Forex Copy Trading Platform

NAGA

Best Forex Customer Service

AxiTrader

Best Forex EA

Forex Forest

Best Forex ECN Broker

Exclusive Capital

Best Forex Educators

Online Trading Academy

Best Forex Educational Resources

HotForex

Best Forex Fintech Broker

Deriv.com

Best Forex Introducing Broker Service

AETOS Capital Group

Best Forex Media Provider

GAME CHANGERS MAGAZINE

Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform/App

AvaTradeGO

Best Forex MT4 Broker

Eightcap

Best Forex Trade Execution

KVB Prime

Best Forex Trading Innovation

ATFX

Best Forex Trading Platform

FXCM

Best Forex Trading Support

Tickmill

Best Value Broker

FP Markets

Most Transparent Forex Broker

Alpari International

Most Trusted Forex Broker

HotForex

Global Forex Newcomer of the Year

JP Markets

Global Forex Broker of the Year

XM

AFRICA

Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme

FXPRIMUS

Best Forex Trading Experience

FXTM

Best Forex Trading Platform

FxPro

Best Forex Trading Support

FXTM

Best Value Broker

4xCube

Most Transparent Forex Broker

TigerWit

Most Trusted Forex Broker

FXCM

ASIA

Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme

Tickmill

Best Forex Fintech Broker

TigerWit

Best Forex Trading Experience

Saxo Markets

Best Forex Trading Platform

FxPro

Best Forex Trading Support

Pepperstone

Best Value Broker

ThinkMarkets

Most Transparent Forex Broker

RoboForex

Most Trusted Forex Broker

AETOS Capital Group

EUROPE

Best Forex Affiliate Broker Programme

XM

Best Forex Fintech Broker

NAGA

Best Forex Trading Experience

ATFX

Best Forex Trading Platform

IG

Best Forex Trading Support

ETX Capital

Best Value Broker

FXCM

Most Transparent Forex Broker

CMC Markets

Most Trusted Forex Broker

RoboMarkets

MIDDLE EAST

Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme

Tickmill

Best Forex Trading Experience

Squared Financial

Best Forex Trading Platform

markets.com

Best Forex Trading Support

Pepperstone

Best Value Broker

AMarkets

Most Transparent Forex Broker

Squared Financial

Most Trusted Forex Broker

ICM.com

2020 award sponsors included: AETOS Capital Group, AMarkets, ATFX, AxiTrader, Eightcap, Forex Forest, FP Markets, FXCM, HotForex, KVB Prime, RoboForex, RoboMarkets, Tickmill & XM.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279248/Holiston_Media_Global_Forex_Awards_2020.jpg

