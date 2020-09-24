Holiston Media announces the Global Forex Awards 2020 - Retail winners

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiston Media, a leading provider of global financial awards and events are pleased to announce the winners of the Global Forex Awards 2020 - Retail (https://www.globalforexawards.com).

The Global Forex Awards recognise the best performing forex businesses/brands on a global and regional basis. They reward those championing cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader forex businesses.

Michael Boydell, Director, Holiston Media, commented: "These awards recognise and reward the best of the best in the global retail forex markets. With a record number of unique votes cast by the global public forex trading community we have coordinated our most successful awards to date. The Global Forex Awards aim to highlight the best performing global and regional forex businesses and therefore we congratulate all of the 2020 award winners. They can be truly proud of their success."

The following lists the global and regional winners:

GLOBAL Best AI Company ZuluTrade Best Forex Affiliate Programme AxiTrader Best Forex Copy Trading Platform NAGA Best Forex Customer Service AxiTrader Best Forex EA Forex Forest Best Forex ECN Broker Exclusive Capital Best Forex Educators Online Trading Academy Best Forex Educational Resources HotForex Best Forex Fintech Broker Deriv.com Best Forex Introducing Broker Service AETOS Capital Group Best Forex Media Provider GAME CHANGERS MAGAZINE Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform/App AvaTradeGO Best Forex MT4 Broker Eightcap Best Forex Trade Execution KVB Prime Best Forex Trading Innovation ATFX Best Forex Trading Platform FXCM Best Forex Trading Support Tickmill Best Value Broker FP Markets Most Transparent Forex Broker Alpari International Most Trusted Forex Broker HotForex Global Forex Newcomer of the Year JP Markets Global Forex Broker of the Year XM

AFRICA Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme FXPRIMUS Best Forex Trading Experience FXTM Best Forex Trading Platform FxPro Best Forex Trading Support FXTM Best Value Broker 4xCube Most Transparent Forex Broker TigerWit Most Trusted Forex Broker FXCM

ASIA Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme Tickmill Best Forex Fintech Broker TigerWit Best Forex Trading Experience Saxo Markets Best Forex Trading Platform FxPro Best Forex Trading Support Pepperstone Best Value Broker ThinkMarkets Most Transparent Forex Broker RoboForex Most Trusted Forex Broker AETOS Capital Group

EUROPE Best Forex Affiliate Broker Programme XM Best Forex Fintech Broker NAGA Best Forex Trading Experience ATFX Best Forex Trading Platform IG Best Forex Trading Support ETX Capital Best Value Broker FXCM Most Transparent Forex Broker CMC Markets Most Trusted Forex Broker RoboMarkets

MIDDLE EAST Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme Tickmill Best Forex Trading Experience Squared Financial Best Forex Trading Platform markets.com Best Forex Trading Support Pepperstone Best Value Broker AMarkets Most Transparent Forex Broker Squared Financial Most Trusted Forex Broker ICM.com

2020 award sponsors included: AETOS Capital Group, AMarkets, ATFX, AxiTrader, Eightcap, Forex Forest, FP Markets, FXCM, HotForex, KVB Prime, RoboForex, RoboMarkets, Tickmill & XM.

