Holiston Media announces the Global Forex Awards 2020 - Retail winners

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiston Media, a leading provider of global financial awards and events are pleased to announce the winners of the Global Forex Awards 2020 - Retail (https://www.globalforexawards.com).
The Global Forex Awards recognise the best performing forex businesses/brands on a global and regional basis. They reward those championing cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader forex businesses.
Michael Boydell, Director, Holiston Media, commented: "These awards recognise and reward the best of the best in the global retail forex markets. With a record number of unique votes cast by the global public forex trading community we have coordinated our most successful awards to date. The Global Forex Awards aim to highlight the best performing global and regional forex businesses and therefore we congratulate all of the 2020 award winners. They can be truly proud of their success."
The following lists the global and regional winners:
GLOBAL
Best AI Company
ZuluTrade
Best Forex Affiliate Programme
AxiTrader
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform
NAGA
Best Forex Customer Service
AxiTrader
Best Forex EA
Forex Forest
Best Forex ECN Broker
Exclusive Capital
Best Forex Educators
Online Trading Academy
Best Forex Educational Resources
HotForex
Best Forex Fintech Broker
Deriv.com
Best Forex Introducing Broker Service
AETOS Capital Group
Best Forex Media Provider
GAME CHANGERS MAGAZINE
Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform/App
AvaTradeGO
Best Forex MT4 Broker
Eightcap
Best Forex Trade Execution
KVB Prime
Best Forex Trading Innovation
ATFX
Best Forex Trading Platform
FXCM
Best Forex Trading Support
Tickmill
Best Value Broker
FP Markets
Most Transparent Forex Broker
Alpari International
Most Trusted Forex Broker
HotForex
Global Forex Newcomer of the Year
JP Markets
Global Forex Broker of the Year
XM
AFRICA
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme
FXPRIMUS
Best Forex Trading Experience
FXTM
Best Forex Trading Platform
FxPro
Best Forex Trading Support
FXTM
Best Value Broker
4xCube
Most Transparent Forex Broker
TigerWit
Most Trusted Forex Broker
FXCM
ASIA
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme
Tickmill
Best Forex Fintech Broker
TigerWit
Best Forex Trading Experience
Saxo Markets
Best Forex Trading Platform
FxPro
Best Forex Trading Support
Pepperstone
Best Value Broker
ThinkMarkets
Most Transparent Forex Broker
RoboForex
Most Trusted Forex Broker
AETOS Capital Group
EUROPE
Best Forex Affiliate Broker Programme
XM
Best Forex Fintech Broker
NAGA
Best Forex Trading Experience
ATFX
Best Forex Trading Platform
IG
Best Forex Trading Support
ETX Capital
Best Value Broker
FXCM
Most Transparent Forex Broker
CMC Markets
Most Trusted Forex Broker
RoboMarkets
MIDDLE EAST
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme
Tickmill
Best Forex Trading Experience
Squared Financial
Best Forex Trading Platform
markets.com
Best Forex Trading Support
Pepperstone
Best Value Broker
AMarkets
Most Transparent Forex Broker
Squared Financial
Most Trusted Forex Broker
ICM.com
2020 award sponsors included: AETOS Capital Group, AMarkets, ATFX, AxiTrader, Eightcap, Forex Forest, FP Markets, FXCM, HotForex, KVB Prime, RoboForex, RoboMarkets, Tickmill & XM.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279248/Holiston_Media_Global_Forex_Awards_2020.jpg