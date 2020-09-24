

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group Plc. (GOG.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year ended 27 June 2020 was 28.6 million pounds, compared to profit of 58.8 million pounds in the prior year. The company's overall financial performance significantly impacted by COVID-19 in regional bus and losses in German rail.



On a per share basis, net loss was 66.4 pence, compared to net income of 136.5 pence in the previous year.



Loss before taxation was 0.2 million pounds, compared to profit of 97.0 million pounds last year.



Group revenue was 3.90 billion pounds, up from 3.67 billion pounds in the prior year.



For the 2021 financial year, the company expects its London & International bus division to generate operating profit similar to that achieved in the 2020 financial year. The company's rail division is expected to deliver a breakeven operating result in 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GO-AHEAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de