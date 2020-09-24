Penta Security Achieves ISO 27001-2015 Certification for Information Security

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penta Security, a leading cybersecurity company in Korea, announced that the company achieved certifications to ISO 9001, 14001, and 27001 for its quality, environmental, and information security management practices. The certifications were issued by a renowned certification body, KQA, Korea Quality Assurance, a member of the International Accreditation Forum Multilateral Recognition Arrangement, after in-depth auditing processes.

ISO 27001:2015 differs from 9001:2015 in that it adds Information Security Risk Assessment and risk treatment into the ISMS. In order for an organization to achieve 27001, it must develop an additional methodology for the identification of information security risks. As regulations on data protection have been tightened and specified worldwide, corporate safety assessment standards such as compliance with information security laws, policies, and response systems have also become stricter. Therefore, the possession of 27001:2015 is becoming a prerequisite for participation in various project projects as social concerns have risen significantly due to frequent data breach incidents.

Moreover, these certifications achieved by Penta Security are published by the International Standardization Organization (ISO) and are globally recognized for the qualification of companies' quality management processes. It proves that Penta Security can provide convincing evidence to customers and partners that they handle data in a way that is both committed and trustworthy. Additionally,

"These certifications signify that we have been focusing our business and development strategies on what the market is demanding. We're excited to announce that Penta Security is one of the only few companies to have been awarded 3 different ISO certifications in the industry," said Seokwoo Lee, CEO and Founder of Penta Security. "We hope that this gives our customers across different industries extra confidence since we are involved in the process of raising the bar for how the whole industry should be dealing with security as well as system availability."

