

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss National Bank is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision at 3:30 am ET Thursday. The bank is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged at -0.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc moved down against its major counterparts.



The franc was worth 113.94 against the yen, 1.0765 against the euro, 1.1750 against the pound and 0.9237 against the greenback as of 3:25 am ET.



