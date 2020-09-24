The E-passport market will witness an incremental growth of USD 27.56 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005073/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Passport Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get Free E-Passport Market 2020-2024 Sample!
COVID-19 Highlights
- Information Technology industry will have Mixed impact due to the pandemic
- E-passport market is expected to witness Neutral growth during 2020-2024
- Information Technology Industry will witness Direct impact during the forecast period
- E-passport market growth is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY
Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This E-passport market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed E-passport market insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/E-passport market-industry-analysis
Key E-Passport Market Research Findings
- A CAGR of almost 20% is expected to be recorded in E-passport market during 2020-2024
- Software segment will hold the largest share. The E-passport market share by the software segment is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising cross-border immigration issues and security concerns.
- APAC will account for the highest incremental growth. The increasing number of air passengers will significantly drive e-passport market growth in this region over the forecast period.
- Increasing number of fake passports will boost the E-passport market growth
- Growing demand for multimodal biometrics will have a positive impact on the E-passport market
- Concerns regarding brute force attacks are likely to create hindrance for the E-passport market
For accessing Technavio's key findings about drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping markets and industries toward an economic bounce back,
Sign up for 14- Day Free Trial of Technavio's Subscription Platform
E-Passport Market Vendor Participation Scenario
- Market is Concentrated
- Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity
- Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.
- Prominent E-passport market players are ASSA ABLOY AB, De La Rue Plc, Entrust Datacard Corp., Giesecke Devrient GmbH, HID Global Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Thales Group, and VISION BOX SOLUÇÕES DE VISÃO POR COMPUTADOR SA.
With more companies navigating the pandemic gradually, this research analysis can be personalized to create a recovery path for the market participants. Try out our $1000 Worth Free Report Customization by Speaking to our Analyst or Industry Expert
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus
- Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates
Request for a FREE Sample on the Impact of COVID-19
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Market Sizing
- Market Characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market definition
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Threat of new entrants
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Threat of substitutes
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hardware Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Comparison by Component
- Market opportunity by Component
- Customer Landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Trends
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
- Market positioning of vendors
- Vendors covered
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- De La Rue Plc
- Entrust Datacard Corp.
- Giesecke Devrient GmbH
- HID Global Corp.
- IDEMIA France SAS
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Thales Group
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- VISION BOX SOLUÇÕES DE VISÃO POR COMPUTADOR SA
- Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Research methodology
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005073/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/