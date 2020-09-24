The semiconductor capital equipment market will witness an incremental growth of USD 15.51 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.

COVID-19 Highlights

Information Technology industry will have Mixed impact due to the pandemic

Semiconductor capital equipment market is expected to witness Negative growth during 2020-2024

Information Technology Industry will witness Direct impact during the forecast period

Semiconductor capital equipment market growth is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY

Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This semiconductor capital equipment market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed semiconductor capital equipment market insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/semiconductor capital equipment market-industry-analysis

Key Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Research Findings

A CAGR of over 5% is expected to be recorded in semiconductor capital equipment market during 2020-2024

Wafer-level manufacturing equipment will hold the largest market share. Wafer manufacturing equipment includes front-end semiconductor manufacturing processes, which include deposition, lithography/photolithography, photomasking, and etching. This manufacturing equipment takes care of wafer processing to achieve the required level of purity of silicon wafer to enable the production of high-quality ICs

APAC will account for the highest incremental growth. Factors such as the growth of Chinese smartphone manufacturers and the fin field-effect transistor technology will significantly drive semiconductor capital equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Rising number of fabs will boost the semiconductor capital equipment market growth

Surge in global demand for consumer electronics and smart electronic devices will have a positive impact on the semiconductor capital equipment market

Shortage of skilled and trained personnel is likely to create hindrance for the semiconductor capital equipment market

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Vendor Participation Scenario

Market is Fragmented

Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity

Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.

Prominent semiconductor capital equipment market players are Advantest Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, ASML Holding NV, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., KLA Corp., Nikon Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., Teradyne Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

