Makara Mining Corp: Makara Completes Drill Program on Rude Creek Gold Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its reverse circulation (RC) drill program on its Rude Creek property in Yukon, Canada.

President and CEO, Grant Hendrickson, commented: "During our first drill program at Rude Creek, we completed 2,000 metres of drilling over 20 holes. Drilling was focused on a portion of the NE soil anomaly, which measures 1,000 metres by 1,600 metres. I am very excited about the geology and mineralization we encountered during the program and I look forward to receiving the assay results from the program. Samples are currently being prepared in Whitehorse for analysis by Bureau Veritas in Vancouver and we expect results by mid-October, depending on laboratory capacity and turn-around times."

Background on Rude Creek

Rude Creek is situated 12 kms southeast of the very large tonnage Casino copper-gold deposit, owned by Western Copper and Gold. The Casino deposit is being seriously considered for large-scale development. Newmont's sizeable Coffee orogenic gold deposit is located 45 kms to the northwest of Rude Creek. The Coffee Creek and Casino projects, together with the Rude Creek and other interesting gold projects in the area, are all contributing to the White Gold and Dawson Range gold belts becoming one of the most rapidly evolving regions of the Yukon.

Cautionary Statement

The potential quantity and grade of mineralization described herein is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Grant Hendrickson, P.Geo. and 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Makara Mining Corp. (CSE: MAKA; FSE: MK0; OTC: MAKAF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds options over the Rude Creek Property and Idaho Creek Property located in the Yukon, the Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario and Davis and Paradise Valley claims located in Nevada. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Grant Hendrickson

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604-372-3707

Email: grant@makaramining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, and statements respecting the Company's drilling program at Rude Creek and the results therefrom are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

