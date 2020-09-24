

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's business confidence improved for a fourth month in a row and consumer sentiment increased to hit their six-month highs in September, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The business confidence index rose to 89.5 from 85.5 in August. The reading was the highest since March.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 97.6 from 94.4 in August. That was also the strongest since March.



Morale improved in the construction, trade and services sectors, while confidence weakened slightly in the industrial sector.



The economic sentiment indicator rose to 90.9 from 87.0 in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de