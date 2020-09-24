The business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market will witness an incremental growth of USD 12.62 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

COVID-19 Highlights

Information Technology industry will have Mixed impact due to the pandemic

Business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market is expected to witness Positive growth during 2020-2024

Information Technology Industry will witness Direct impact during the forecast period

Business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market growth is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY

Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out for a wider target audience. This business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain.

Key Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market Research Findings

A CAGR of almost 10% is expected to be recorded in business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market during 2020-2024

BFSI segment will hold the largest market share. The BFSI sector is expected to deploy business intelligence and analytics solutions for detecting and reducing financial fraud, measuring credit risk, and retaining valuable customers.

North America will account for the highest incremental growth. The growing healthcare sector and the significant amount of data produced in North America will significantly drive BI and analytics platforms market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Rising need to improve business efficiency will boost the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market growth

Flourishing medical tourism industry globally will have a positive impact on the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market

Rising data privacy and security concerns is likely to create hindrance for the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market

For accessing Technavio's key findings on drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping markets and industries toward an economic bounce back,

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market Vendor Participation Scenario

Market is Fragmented

Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity

Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.

Prominent business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market players are Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software LLC, and TIBCO Software Inc.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

