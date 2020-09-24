The sandwiches market will witness an incremental growth of USD 11.52 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005336/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sandwiches Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get Free Sandwiches Market 2020-2024 Sample!

COVID-19 Highlights

Consumer Staples industry will have Positive impact due to the pandemic

Sandwiches market is expected to witness Positive growth during 2020-2024

Consumer Staples Industry will witness Direct impact during the forecast period

Sandwiches market growth is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY

Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out for a wider target audience. This sandwiches market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed sandwiches market insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/sandwiches-market-industry-analysis

Key Sandwiches Market Research Findings

A CAGR of over 3% is expected to be recorded in sandwiches market during 2020-2024

Fresh sandwiches will hold the largest share. The demand for fresh sandwiches is increasing as consumers at present are preferring on-the-go food options such as sandwiches. Moreover, vendors are coming up with new varieties of products by adding local flavors to attract customers. Therefore, the sandwiches market share growth by the fresh sandwiches segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the prepackaged segment.

Europe will account for the highest incremental growth. Factors such as the presence of many established vendors that follow traditional artisanal practices and the high consumption of sandwiches will significantly drive sandwiches market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Vendor expansions will boost the sandwiches market growth

Introduction of new varieties and innovative products will have a positive impact on the sandwiches market

Product recalls owing to contamination is likely to create hindrance for the sandwiches market

For accessing Technavio's key findings on drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping markets and industries toward an economic bounce back,

Sign up for 14- Day Free Trial of Technavio's Subscription Platform

Sandwiches Market Vendor Participation Scenario

Market is Concentrated

Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity

Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.

Prominent sandwiches market players are: Arbys IP Holder LLC, Greencore Group Plc, Greggs Plc, McDonald Corp., Pita Pit International, Potbelly Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc.

With more companies navigating the pandemic gradually, this research analysis can be personalized to create a recovery path for the market participants. Try out our $1000 Worth Free Report Customization by Speaking to our Analyst or Industry Expert

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Request for a FREE Sample on the Impact of COVID-19

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fresh sandwiches Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Prepackaged sandwiches Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Filling

Market segments

Comparison by filling

Non-vegetarian Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Vegetarian Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by filling

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arbys IP Holder LLC

Doctor's Associates LLC

Greencore Group Plc

Greggs Plc

McDonald Corp.

Pita Pit International

Potbelly Corp.

The Wendy's Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005336/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/