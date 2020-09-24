The "Germany Automotive Camera Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany Automotive Camera Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period (2020 2025).

The growing demand for automobiles, increasing safety concern among customers, stringent government norms, latest innovation technology, rapid adoption of ADAS and availability of cast-effective parking cameras and sensors in aftermarket are some of the major drivers of growth of the market.

However, high cost of the module has been slightly hindering the market growth. ADAS like Adaptive cruise control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) requires 3 to 6 cameras to be installed on the vehicle. These cameras in an automotive cost almost 8 times the module in a mobile phone camera, making it a challenge for entry into the market.

Thermal camera and multi camera systems are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in sensing camera and application segments during the forecast period.

Passengers are more likely to prefer the latest advancements in the camera technology such as 360 degrees camera that captures the image from multiple cameras and display a consolidated image on split screen.

Government strict norms such as installing vehicles with advanced safety features like ADAS. European authorities make installation of Automotive Emergency Braking (AEB) and Forward Collision Avoidance/Warning System mandatory by 2020. This is likely to boost the sales of automotive cameras over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Sensing Camera to Experience a Significant Growth

Currently, the sensing cameras segment is experiencing a significant growth and it is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in safety concern of the passengers, and strict government initiatives. Sensing cameras also provide a higher level of performance than general-purpose driving cameras by maintaining quality standards as cost-effective solutions.

These are intelligent safety systems with two key components: the remote sensors (using remote sensing technologies) and the processing computer. A remote sensor is a device that collects data about real-world conditions through sensors, such as radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras. The processing computer receives data from these cameras and sensors then make the decision and sends commands to the vehicle subsystems. With the increasing adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the demand for cameras has been increasing significantly.

For instance,

In March 2020, BMW Group has launched plug-in hybrid 330e and 330e xDrive. Its ADAS includes active cruise control with stop and go, which can accelerate and slows automatically to maintain the desired speed set by the driver. It also has standard features such as active guard, frontal collision warning, city collision mitigation, and lane departure warning.

Continental AG, one of the leaders in automotive cameras manufacturing company in Germany had introduced a ProViu ASL360 camera to assist the drivers by stitching multiple images with an all-round 360-degree view, reducing blind spots and displaying pedestrians and other objects in the immediate vicinity.

Owing to the aforementioned trends, the sensing cameras segment experiences a significant growth during the forecast period.

Passenger Cars to Dominate the Market

Currently, the demand for the automotive camera market is rapidly increasing due to its adoption rate used in passenger cars. Also, it will continue its dominance during the forecast period. Advanced ADAS technologies like Adaptive cruise control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) are hindering the market growth.

The increase in this segment can also be attributed to the strict norms in Germany. Such as, the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) norms in this country will require all the vehicles to be installed with safety features in coming years. Also, Germany is a home for many automobile manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Opel have achieved economies of scale and are producing devices at a cheaper rate. Various OEMs and Aftermarket companies are now introducing parking assist systems.

For instance,

In June 2019, Garmin Ltd. had introduced the new RV 785 GPS navigator that offers RV-specific navigation options and a new built-in dash camera. It was designed to bring more conveniences to life on the open road. The built-in camera also allows for more sophisticated parking assistance features including lane departure and forward collision warnings, which is designed to help and encourage a safer driving experience.

Also, Europe government had mandated the installation of Lane Departure Warning(LDW) systems in passenger cars, and this is expected to propel the demand for the LDW system cameras in passenger cars during the forecast period.

For instance, the ZF TRW's lane departure warning system uses video camera technology that is integrated with an electrically powered steering to enable quick feedback for active lane keeping assistance. The video camera detects when the vehicle is drifting toward the lane markings and the electric steering provides the driver guidance through the steering wheel to stay in the lane.

Thereby, the automotive cameras in passenger cars would be highly driven by the significant demand for advanced driver assistance systems like lane-departure warning (LDW) systems.

Competitive Landscape

The Germany Automotive Camera market is dominated by few players like Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch Gmbh, and Magna International Inc. These Companies are expanding their business by offering advanced technologies, so that they can have edge over their competitors. Various initiatives, as well as product innovations done by these companies have led them to strengthen their presence in the market.

