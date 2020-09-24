Our low risk rating from Sustainalytics was awarded due to our low exposure and strong management of material ESG issues. Furthermore, we rank on the top 20% of companies in the global universe. The rating agency has specially highlighted our management of ethics and compliance aspects.

Sustainalytics is a global leader in ESG and Corporate Governance research and ratings that supports hundreds of the world's foremost investors who incorporate ESG and corporate governance insights into their investment processes.

At SGS, we will continue to actively fulfill our sustainability commitments and add long-term value to our investors and stakeholders.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.