Amber Group Launches the Amber App to Democratize Crypto Finance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Amber Group, a leading crypto finance service provider, recently announced the global launch of its mobile application: the Amber App.

The Amber App is a culmination of years of experience innovating on crypto finance rails for the institutional market, designed to help both sophisticated crypto investors and non-crypto natives to trade, invest, and earn crypto in an all-in-one app. Investors can achieve attractive investment returns through market-leading interest rate products, yield enhancement and risk management tools.

The launch of the Amber App highlights the firm's focus on offering advanced crypto finance solutions for mainstream investors to democratize crypto finance.

"In the past three years, we have worked with over 200 institutional clients, cumulatively trading over $200 billion. With the launch of the Amber App, we are re-engineering the crypto finance experience geared toward sophisticated individual investors, and newcomers" says CEO Michael Wu. "The crypto industry is seeing increasing interest and participation from investors at all experience levels, and Amber Group is well-positioned to lead the next generation of crypto users. We strongly believe in accelerating the democratization of crypto finance through highly accessible crypto finance tools."

Amber Group is one of the world's leading crypto finance service providers, operating 24/7 with a presence in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, and Vancouver. To date, Amber Group has traded over $200B, with an average daily trading volume between $100-200M. In 2019, the company raised $28 million in Series A funding led by Paradigm and Pantera, with participation from Polychain Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Blockchain.com, Fenbushi Capital, and Coinbase Ventures.

