The motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market will witness an incremental growth of USD 1.34 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as the imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
COVID-19 Highlights
- Consumer Discretionary industry will have Negative impact due to the pandemic
- Motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market is expected to witness Negative growth during 2020-2024
- Consumer Discretionary Industry will witness Indirect impact during the forecast period
- Motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market growth is likely to Decrease in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Negative YOY
Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market-industry-analysis
Key Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Research Findings
- A CAGR of almost 6% is expected to be recorded in motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market during 2020-2024
- ABS segment will hold the largest market share.
- APAC will account for the highest incremental growth. The growing demand for heavyweight motorcycles and the wide presence of aftermarket vendors will significantly drive motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market growth in this region over the forecast period.
- Increasing demand for ACC in motorcycles will boost the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market growth
- Increasing demand for adaptive headlights in motorcycles will have a positive impact on the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market
- Low acceptability of ADAS among riders is likely to create hindrance for the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market
Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Vendor Participation Scenario
- Market is Fragmented
- Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity
- Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.
- Prominent motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market players are BMW AG, BWI Group, Continental AG, D. Gubellini and C. Sas, Ducati Motor Holding Spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KTM AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus
- Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates
