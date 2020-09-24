The sachet packaging market will witness an incremental growth of USD 1.31 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.
COVID-19 Highlights
- Materials industry will have Mixed impact due to the pandemic
- Sachet packaging market is expected to witness Positive growth during 2020-2024
- Materials Industry will witness Direct impact during the forecast period
- Sachet packaging market growth is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY
Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This sachet packaging market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed sachet packaging market insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/sachet packaging market-industry-analysis
Key Sachet Packaging Market Research Findings
- A CAGR of almost 5% is expected to be recorded in sachet packaging market during 2020-2024
- Consumer goods segment will hold the largest share. The segment will grow due to innovations in size, pack material, and home care packaging.
- APAC will account for the highest incremental growth. The middle-class population in India and China are investing in personal care products due to the availability of international brands and pack options in a variety of formats and sizes. Furthermore, the rising adoption of child-specific products and deodorants will significantly drive sachet packaging market growth in this region over the forecast period.
- Use of active packaging emitting sachets will boost the sachet packaging market growth
- Increased adoption of green packaging and sustainability options will have a positive impact on the sachet packaging market
- Shortage and rising cost of raw materials is likely to create hindrance for the sachet packaging market
For accessing Technavio's key findings about drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping markets and industries toward an economic bounce back,
Sachet Packaging Market Vendor Participation Scenario
- Market is Fragmented
- Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity
- Use of active packaging emitting sachets and increased adoption of green packaging and sustainability options will offer immense growth opportunities
- Shortage and rising cost of raw materials impeding market growth
- Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.
- Prominent sachet packaging market players are Amcor Plc, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi Group, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., RCP Ranstadt GmbH, Sealed Air Corp., and Sonoco Products Co.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus
- Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer goods Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food and beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Clondalkin Group Holdings BV
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Coveris Management GmbH
- Huhtamäki Oyj
- Mondi Group
- ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.
- RCP Ranstadt GmbH
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Sonoco Products Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
