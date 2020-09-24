NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust

PLC at close of business on 23 September 2020 were:

68.36p Capital only

70.32p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 20th February

2020, the Company now has 113,470,349 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding

5,495,651 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5. On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and

Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the

Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol

will remain unchanged.