The cognition supplements market will witness an incremental growth of USD 4.09 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cognition Supplements Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
COVID-19 Highlights
- Consumer Staples industry will have Positive impact due to the pandemic
- Cognition supplements market is expected to witness Positive growth during 2020-2024
- Consumer Staples Industry will witness Direct impact during the forecast period
- Cognition supplements market growth is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY
Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This cognition supplements market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed cognition supplements market insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/cognition supplements market-industry-analysis
Key Cognition Supplements Market Research Findings
- A CAGR of almost 14% is expected to be recorded in cognition supplements market during 2020-2024
- Memory enhancement segment will hold the largest market share. This is due to the growing need for supplements that aid in controlling and mitigating ailments leading to memory loss.
- North America will account for the highest incremental growth. Factors such as the increasing health consciousness among the people in the region, rising disposable income of individuals, and increasing propensity of individuals toward staying healthy and competitive will significantly drive cognition supplements market growth in this region over the forecast period.
- Increasing proportion of geriatric population will boost the cognition supplements market growth
- Increasing preference for a healthy lifestyle will have a positive impact on the cognition supplements market
- Lack of awareness about cognition supplements is likely to create hindrance for the cognition supplements market
Cognition Supplements Market Vendor Participation Scenario
- Market is Fragmented
- Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity
- Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.
- Prominent cognition supplements market players are Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., and NOW Health Group Inc.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus
- Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Memory enhancement Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mood and depression alleviation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Attention and focus improvement Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amway Corp.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Arkopharma Laboratories
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Glanbia Plc
- GNC Holdings Inc.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- NOW Health Group Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
