WANdisco Announces Global Agreement with Infosys to De-Risk and Accelerate Data Lake Migration to the Cloud

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco (WAND.L), the LiveData company, today announced their global agreement with Infosys , a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Together, WANdisco and Infosys will help enterprises to successfully migrate their data lakes to major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

WANdisco's LiveData Migrator, the first new native Microsoft Azure service launched on top of WANdisco's LiveData Platform for Azure, will ensure the seamless migration of data lakes to ADLS (Azure Data Lake Storage) and take advantage of cloud economics and machine learning-powered cloud analytics (with services like Azure Databricks). Infosys will leverage LiveData Migrator to help enterprises transition on-premise data lakes to the cloud and ensure continued business performance.

Infosys Data Wizard solution augments WANdisco's LiveData Migrator offering by providing rich graphical user interface-driven migration life cycle management. The solution provides a seamless and intuitive user experience for inventory collection, analysis, migration planning, migration, validation and data certification, thus automating the end-to-end data migration life cycle. This solution facilitates quick and easy movement of petabytes of data to the cloud. Enabling enterprises to tap into the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning for analyzing data to generate faster and deeper business insights at a lower cost compared to on-premises.

"Data lake migration is a complex problem to solve, particularly when business downtime is not an option," said WANdisco CEO David Richards. "Only our patented technology has a proven capability to ensure zero downtime and zero risk. We are excited to be partnering with Infosys to expand our market reach and leverage its vast experience and cloud capabilities, and help customers accelerate their journey to the cloud."

"Enterprises are recognizing that to truly achieve digital transformation, they need to leverage the economics and capabilities of the cloud," said Satish HC, Executive Vice President, Data & Analytics, Infosys. "However, enterprises who have historically invested in on-premise data lakes have run into challenges with manual or batch migration of business critical data to the cloud. With Infosys Cobalt , our clients are embracing hybrid cloud solutions to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, and our partnership with WANdisco will help them automate migration of data volumes at scale while ensuring continued business performance."

WANdisco along with Infosys's Data Cloud Practice will help clients fast track their efforts around proof of concepts, pilots and other mechanisms designed to deliver value quickly and securely.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company. WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco LiveData Platform keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. WANdisco has over a hundred customers and significant go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle, and others as well as OEM relationships with IBM and Alibaba. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com .

