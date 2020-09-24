Neutra Corp: Neutra Subsidiary VIVIS to Expand into Equipment Leasing and Consulting Market

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Neutra Corporation (OTC PINK:NTRR) subsidiary VIVIS will be entering two new lines of business - equipment leasing and CBD production consulting - in a move intended to generate additional revenue streams. The decision marks the latest accomplishment in a year of tremendous progress for Neutra and VIVIS.

"This is a natural progression for us," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "We've developed a great deal of expertise and have attracted positive attention in the market for the quality of our products and our business success. Other companies now want to follow in our footsteps. We're going to put that to use in developing a new source of revenue."

VIVIS plans to offer consulting services to up-and-coming companies about how to set up and run a CBD production facility. Neutra and VIVIS have successfully opened two such plants in 2020 alone in suburbs outside of Houston. The Sugar Land site opened in the spring, while the Katy facility came on line just recently. Each plant is now producing VIVIS' lab-tested, hemp-based CBD products, such as lotions, salves, etc. The Katy site also helped VIVIS expand its product line with tinctures and gummies.

VIVIS additionally intends to lease CBD production equipment to companies it is providing consulting services to or as a standalone service for companies wanting to start their own lines.

To learn more about these and other VIVIS hemp-based CBD products, visit the company's website at http://viviscbd.com.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

