

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.29 billion, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $1.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Accenture plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 billion or $1.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $10.84 billion from $11.06 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q4): $10.84 Bln vs. $11.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $11.15 - $11.55 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

