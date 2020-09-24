Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.09.2020
Sondermeldung! Handeln, bevor das Gaspedal durchdrückt!
PR Newswire
24.09.2020 | 13:10
EIB - EIB increase funding authorization for 2020 to EUR70bn

PR Newswire

London, September 24

For immediate release

24 September 2020

EIB announces the increase of funding authorization for 2020 by EUR5bn, to EUR70bn

Acknowledging the advanced status of EIB's funding programme for the year and in order to accommodate any prefunding opportunities for the next calendar year, on 17 September 2020, the EIB Board of Directors has approved an increase of the borrowing authorization for this year by EUR5bn, from the amount of EUR65bn approved in December 2019 to EUR70bn

As at 18 September 2020, EIB has raised EUR 63.4bn of which EUR 8.6bn in Climate Awareness Bonds (CAB) and Sustainability Awareness Bonds (SAB)

Contacts:

Investor Relations: investor.relations@eib.org, +352 4379 53000

Background information on EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The Bank's strong credit standing is underpinned by exceptional asset quality, a strong capital base and liquidity, firm shareholder support, conservative risk management and a sound funding strategy

www.eib.org/investor_relations

© 2020 PR Newswire
