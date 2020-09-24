

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $296.70 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $233.60 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $5.37 billion from $5.20 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $296.70 Mln. vs. $233.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.79 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q2): $5.37 Bln vs. $5.20 Bln last year.



