

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GHSW, LLC. is recalling Trader Joe's Southwest Style Sweet Potato Sauté Bowl citing undeclared milk and egg allergens in the dressing, according to the Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves 1512 units of Trader Joe's Sweet Potato Saute Bowl. The dressing is located in a pouch found inside the clear 21.5 oz. Bowl. The recalled products were shipped to 36 Trader Joe's stores in eight states. These bowls are sold in the refrigerated section of the store.



The affected product includes only Southwest Style Sweet Potato Sauté Bowl with the Best By dates 09/23/20, 09/24/20, 09/25/20, 09/26/20, and 09/28/20 on the front of the package.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the dressing in the bowl contains milk and egg, but are not declared on the label.



The FDA noted that people who are allergic to milk and eggs may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses or injury related to the recalled product.



Customers with any milk and egg allergy concerns are asked to return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.



In similar incidents, Loblaw Companies Ltd. last week called back select PC Blue Menu Artichoke Asiago Dip, 227g packages for the presence of undeclared egg.



Further, Homestead Creamery recalled chocolate ice cream quarts as it may contain undeclared pecans.



