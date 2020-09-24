Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Signs with Baja United for Nationwide Distribution

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a three-year distribution agreement with Baja United Group ("Baja United") for nationwide distribution of Hemp You Can Feel branded products, including the Company's new Hemp You Can Feel hemp-based alcohol substitute cocktail mixers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Baja United will stock and distribute the Company's products and represent the brand to retailers, wholesalers, entertainment venues, and online portals.

"Baja United was a natural choice for us," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "They have done considerable testing on our Hemp You Can Feel products and share our enthusiasm that our new hemp-based alcohol substitute mixers hold the potential to create a new category within the beverage sector."

While Baja United will focus primarily on beverages, it will hold rights to distribute all of the Company's products during the three-year term of the contract. The Company has also agreed to provide samples to Baja United for initial distribution to its wholesaler and retailer customers.

Jim Riley, founder of Baja United, commented, "We are very impressed with the Hemp You Can Feel alcohol substitute technology and see it as a unique and highly marketable beverage and food technology. At Baja United, we believe there is a vacuum in the marketplace for great tasting and all-natural labeled alternatives to alcohol-based beverages. And we welcome Hemp You Can Feel branded products to the Baja United Family."

Mr. Riley previously held the position of CEO at Intersect Beverage, where he led all distillery operations, distribution partnerships, public relations, sponsorships, and marketing programs. Prior to that, he spent eight years at Ketel One Vodka as Vice President of Public Relations and Events, where he built a strong network through close work with top regional managers and directors.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of cannabis investments and intellectual property, having filed six provisional patents relative to the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and develop products based on this and other rare cannabinoids.

About Baja United Group

Baja United Imports is a trusted resource for the purchase of high-quality wines from the Valle de Guadalupe region of Mexico under the brand: Baja United Select Family of Wines. We offer an assortment of wine varietals and handcrafted Baja beers that target 21- to 35-year-old millennial demographic. Baja United sells the select wines to distributors for both on-premise and off-premise retail distribution, direct to consumer (DTC) online sales and personal sales operations nationwide. Baja United continues to seek alternative products for the expansion of its portfolio. Baja United recently launched its own brand of Craft Beer named, Baja Unidos Cerveza. Due to the changing environment of customer behaviors', Baja United is currently seeking items to distribute that can target DTC online sales.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

+1-(310)-986-4929

Public Relations:

Tiger Global Marketing & Branding Agency

info@TigerGMP.com

www.TigerGMP.com

Related Links

https://hempyoucanfeel.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607535/Cannabis-Global-Signs-with-Baja-United-for-Nationwide-Distribution