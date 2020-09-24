Mobiquity Technologies Releases Self-Service Audience Creation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MOBQD), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, announces the release of a fully self-service capability for creating target audience segments using a multitude of data sets.

Marketers using the Advangelists or Mobiquity Networks platform are able to generate strategic groups of addressable audiences across mobile, web, and Connected TV devices. Audiences can be created through a web-based platform by simply uploading or accessing any combination of the following customer-centric data sets:

CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Data - Marketers can leverage their own first-party collected customer database using hashed email address, postal address or mobile app user ID, converting these using the Mobiquity HomeGraph algorithm to a set of addressable device IDs

- Marketers can leverage their own first-party collected customer database using hashed email address, postal address or mobile app user ID, converting these using the Mobiquity HomeGraph algorithm to a set of addressable device IDs Location Data - Mobiquity Networks' proprietary POI (Points of Interest) data locations for building audiences who have visited over 5.5 million retail chains, shopping districts, and entertainment or business locations in the last 30 days. Marketers can also build audiences by uploading custom locations for one or more chains by name, business category or postal address.

- Mobiquity Networks' proprietary POI (Points of Interest) data locations for building audiences who have visited over 5.5 million retail chains, shopping districts, and entertainment or business locations in the last 30 days. Marketers can also build audiences by uploading custom locations for one or more chains by name, business category or postal address. Third-party Data - Including 190 million voter records, 240 million national consumer records or any number of syndicated audience profiles.

Once generated, audiences can be sized to identify potential reach, allowing the marketer to understand the nature and scale of their target. Customers of the Advangelists platform will further be able to immediately create and place programmatic media campaigns, reducing timelines of working across data providers from days to minutes.

"We set out to create a truly self-service version of a highly professional-level feature capability," said Dean Julia, CEO Mobiquity Technologies. "With this release, we've removed many of the barriers and middlemen a small to mid-sized marketer experiences when trying to build targeted advertising campaigns. Our goal has long been to make a better, more user-friendly advertising technology ecosystem available for the masses to level the playing field for marketers of all sizes. "

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest location-based audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

